Gov’t continues push for land regularisation

– President Ali says gov’t ready to assist with infrastructure in Dazzle Housing Scheme once issues resolved

PRESIDENT Dr Irfaan Ali has assured residents of Dazzle Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara that the government is ready to put the infrastructure in place for the betterment of the community.

The Head of State made this known as he met with residents there on Wednesday during a community visit where members of the community were able to voice their concerns and have them addressed by the president and the team present.

Dr Ali spoke on his vision for the development of the community and having residents be able to have their land regularised.

He stated, “If tomorrow the co-op can give the people the land and we can finish the survey, we are ready to come in with the infrastructure to do the infrastructure in the place so the people can have their homes.”

This, he said, will empower residents there and allow them the freedom to go to the banks and do what they want with their properties.

“What we want is people to get ownership to the land, and that is what we want so we want to work to ensure we can get people to own their land so they can go to the bank, they could get a loan, they could build a house and improve their living condition,” he said.

Further to this, as residents raised their concerns, he added that he does not know why the Cooperative body (Co-Op) would want to stand in the way of that.

President Ali added, “I’m not here to arbitrate between the community itself, you have people in the co-op who are dissatisfied with the co-op, you the co-op, will say we are happy with ourselves. My only goal is to see how we can resolve the issue so the people can get their land.”

Meanwhile, he stated that the issues of getting land for public purposes within the co-op land can only come about after the regularisation to then be able to see what land is available for the use of possible recreational facilities or a nursery school.

This, he added has to come out of the planning of the area and indicated that this planning cannot be done if hindrances continue in this regard.