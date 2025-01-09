President Ali announces salary boost for Joint Services Ranks

— as gov’t tackles wage disparities

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Wednesday, announced that all Joint Services Ranks will receive a minimum salary of $130,000.

“There were some anomalies that had to be addressed, one of which was the difference in the basic salary of ranks to the lowest level,” the Commander-in-Chief told a gathering of servicemen and women at the commissioning of the new Guyana Fire Service Headquarters at Homestretch Avenue.

Currently, constables in the Joint Services earn between $105,000 and $110,000.

“We have your best interest at heart because we ask for your best too. We ask you to give your best to our country, and the country will invest in you,” he added.

This follows a series of measures implemented by the government to improve wages and benefits across the public sector.

Last December, President Ali announced a one-month salary bonus for servicemen and women as part of the annual Christmas initiative. The $1.6 billion payout recognized the dedication and sacrifices of the nation’s security forces.

Additionally, public servants have seen progressive salary increases under the current administration. A 10 per cent retroactive salary increase was issued in January 2024, followed by an 8 per cent salary hike this year, signaling the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance the well-being of its workforce.

This is being delivered through an agreement between the Government of Guyana and the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU).

Addressing wage disparities, the agreement includes General Schedule (GS) pay scale adjustments effective July 1, 2024. Public servants in GS: 1-6 with a minimum of four years in their current scale will move to the midpoint of that scale, receiving raises of up to 13 per cent. Those with eight years of service will be advanced to the maximum of their scale, with increases of up to 26 per cent. Additionally, public servants in GS: 7-8 who have completed four years in their current scale will receive monthly adjustments equivalent to the difference between the minimum and midpoint of GS: 6, resulting in raises of up to 11 per cent. “We are making these adjustments to ensure that salary disparities are addressed fairly across the entire Public Service,” President Ali said back in his December announcement.

Meanwhile, effective as of this month, the government has introduced qualification allowances: $15,000 monthly for ACCA certification holders, $22,000 monthly for those with a Master degree and $32,000 monthly for Doctoral degree holders.

According to the Head of State, this initiative is key in keeping with government’s commitment of incentivizing education, incentivizing training and development for human capital.

Several other key allowances will also see substantial increases, reflecting the administration’s commitment to improving living and working conditions.