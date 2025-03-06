Committee formed to ensure swift return to classes for displaced students

— Government pledges support for displaced Mae’s learners

–GIA steps in to accommodate 350, counselling services and alternative solutions underway

A SPECIAL committee to explore swift alternatives to engage learners who have been displaced following a fire at Mae’s school has been established.

This was following a meeting on Wednesday with President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Education Minister Priya Manickchand with the parents, learners, and teachers who were affected.

The Head of State, during the meeting, said despite the school being privately operated, the students are the nation’s children. Consequently, the government will support efforts to ensure their swift return to learning.

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security will also provide counselling services for the children, parents, and teachers affected. A special committee has been established, comprising teachers, parents, and owners, to develop a plan for moving forward.

In addition, Georgetown International Academy (GIA) has agreed to accommodate 350 students, while various other alternatives are being explored for the remaining students to ensure they can resume classes as swiftly as possible, including offers from other privately owned institutions to assist in accommodating students.

An early morning fire completely destroyed the privately-owned institution located on Third Avenue, Subryanville. The blaze quickly engulfed the building after a fire alarm was triggered by a student, reportedly originating from a Grade Four classroom on the top floor.

While the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, fortunately, all students have been accounted for, and no injuries were reported.

Thanks to the swift actions of cleaners, teachers, and parents, who were present at the scene, all learners were safely evacuated in time.

The fire spread rapidly through the block containing classrooms and the administrative building. However, firefighters on site worked diligently, deploying manpower, fire tenders, and a Bronco Skylift to protect nearby structures, including residential homes, from the advancing flames.

Mae’s School housed more than 1,110 learners from daycare to secondary level, more than 70 teachers, 11 cleaners, five guards, and seven auxiliary staffers.

“A little boy alerted us to the fire, he said smoke is coming from the roof, and we got everyone, before we knew it, that was it, was around 07:37hrs”, Administrator, Masinda McCurdy of the school told reporters at the scene.

Preliminary reports indicated that the fire started just before 08:00 hours. By the time an alarm was raised, the fire was already spreading swiftly.

Most students had not yet arrived for the school day, and those who were already on the premises were escorted quickly to safety.

The Guyana Fire Service responded promptly to the scene and worked diligently to contain the blaze.