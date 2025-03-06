Swift action by staff, parents ensures safety of students

–– after Mae’s goes up in flames

AN early morning fire, on Wednesday, ravaged Mae’s School, a privately-owned educational institution in Subryanville, Georgetown, reducing the structure to rubble within minutes. Preliminary reports indicate that the fire started just before 08:00 hours, originating in a Grade Four classroom on the top floor. The swift and intense blaze prompted an immediate evacuation, ensuring the safety of all students and staff.

SWIFT EVACUATION AND FIRE RESPONSE

Mae’s School, which housed over 1,000 students from daycare to secondary levels, was swiftly evacuated. Given the early morning hour, many students had not yet arrived, and those who were present were quickly escorted to safety. Cleaners, teachers, and parents played a critical role in ensuring no lives were lost, with no reported injuries.

The Guyana Fire Service responded promptly, deploying manpower, fire tenders, and the Bronto Skylift appliance to battle the blaze. Despite their valiant efforts, the fire consumed the main classroom block and administrative building. Firefighters, however, managed to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby residential properties.

EMOTIONAL REACTIONS FROM TEACHERS AND PARENTS

On the scene, secondary school teacher Isa Abdullah was visibly emotional as he reflected on the tragedy.

“I told the students they don’t have to worry, even though we don’t have a building. I am willing to hold classes on the open field just to ensure they have an education,” he said tearfully.

Abdullah, who teaches Level Five, recounted the rapid spread of the fire and how there was barely time to react. “When I got dressed this morning, I did not expect this to happen. My students are in tears because this building held so many cherished memories for us. Everything is gone—classrooms, textbooks, computers, offices.”

Cleaner Renatta Somerset also recounted the harrowing moments leading up to the evacuation. According to her, a young student was the first to notice smoke rising from the roof and raised the alarm. Somerset immediately took action, guiding students to safety while attempting to turn off electrical breakers. In a moment of selfless bravery, she ran back inside to ensure no child was left behind.

Parent Imran Alli, who was dropping off his children at the school, described the terrifying scene. “I was sitting in my car when I saw people running out of the building shouting ‘fire!’ When I looked up, I saw flames coming through the vent. I ran upstairs to my son’s classroom, but it was empty. I grabbed a fire extinguisher to try and put out the flames, but it wasn’t enough. The smoke became overwhelming, and I had to run out.”

GOVERNMENT SUPPORT AND REASSURANCES

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, accompanied by a team of senior education officials, visited the scene to assess the situation and reassure affected students and parents. Expressing deep concern for the displaced learners, she pledged full governmental support, particularly for Grade Six and Eleven students preparing for national examinations.

“We treat our private schools just as we do public schools. Mae’s School has contributed significantly to this country, both academically and otherwise. Our priority now is to ensure that students preparing for NGSA and CSEC examinations are accommodated so their education is not disrupted,” she stated.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn and Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, were also present, offering their ministries’ assistance to affected students, teachers, and parents.

“It was early when I received messages of the fire; at 08:24 hours I started getting videos. I made contact with the Guyana Fire Service but they had already responded to the fire scene,” Benn said.

LEGACY OF MAE’S SCHOOL

Established in 1992, Mae’s School has built a reputation as one of Guyana’s premier educational institutions, known for its academic excellence and holistic development programmes. Many prominent figures in the country’s government and private sector are alumni of the institution.

With the school’s infrastructure now completely destroyed, discussions are underway to find suitable accommodations for students as authorities work to ensure a seamless transition. The Ministry of Education is engaging with the school’s administration and parents to determine the next steps and provide ongoing support.

While the exact cause of the fire remains unknown, past incidents suggest that electrical issues might have played a role. Investigators are currently working to determine the cause, and further details are expected in the coming days.

As the community grapples with this devastating loss, the resilience of students, teachers, and parents shines through. The commitment to continue learning, despite the tragedy, highlights the enduring spirit of Mae’s School.