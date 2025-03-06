Over 12,000 persons equipped with skills to operate in modern workforce

–– after undergoing various technical, vocational training, President Ali says

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has lauded the Ministry of Labour for its groundbreaking initiatives, resulting in considerable progress within the labour sector.

The President, at a recent event, highlighted how technical and vocational training was being expanded because of the Ministry of Labour’s programmes.

The President noted that over 12,000 citizens have already gained modern workforce-ready skills.

Since assuming office in 2020, the Ali-led administration has been on the path to positioning Guyana as a hub of innovation and productivity.

It is important to understand that the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), which falls under the Ministry of Labour, has recorded a massive increase in the number of women who would have applied for non-traditional areas of training in 2024.

It was stated as well that females accounted for some 60 per cent of the persons trained over the last four years. A total of 1,490 beneficiaries were engaged in more than 100 projects across 29 occupational areas of training in every region, except Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni). Of the lot, 794 were males and 696 were females. The Government of Guyana expended a total of $169,326,900 to roll out those training programmes.

In the non-traditional areas, 211 females were engaged in 13 areas of training for 2024. Some 18 females were trained in A/C and Refrigeration Servicing and Repairs, Auto Electrician saw one female participating, Electrical Installation 35, Furniture Making eight, General Building Construction 12, Heavy Duty Equipment Operation (HDEO) 73, Introduction to Photovoltaic (PV) Installation and Repairs seven and Welding and Fabrication 20.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, previously said that in 2020, 12,765 persons from across the country were trained and this figure comprised 5,077 males and 7,680 females.

Also, a Canadian company, G-Mining, collaborated with the BIT for the conduct of technical skills training to potential employees of the company, in areas such as welding, mechanics, HDEO, instrumentation and pipe fitting.

He added, “At our facility in Bartica, we will train all the staff that will work at this mining site. I think 1,500 in the first instance. That is for the preparation and development of the mine. And then, after the development of the mine, I think 2027 or 2026, we will continue to train all the people who will

work in this mine, relatively new equipment operators, welders and fabricators, electricians, and so forth.”

The primary focus of this programme is on persons from Region Seven.

In July 2024, the ministry collaborated with Coursera to offer the BIT life skills training programmes online. The minister said, thus far, 609 learners have been invited to the platform. He said 253 have joined the platform with 195 enrolling in various courses.

Training for staff and board members is being formulated as well.