Vice President Jagdeo conferred with prestigious Sustainable Development Leadership Award

DR. BHARRAT JAGDEO, Vice President of Guyana, was, on Wednesday, conferred with the Sustainable Development Leadership Award at the World Sustainable Development Summit 2025 being held in New Delhi, India.

The Summit, organised by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) annually, bring together world leaders, representatives of global institutions and practitioners to discuss sustainable development. A significant feature of the Summit is the prestigious Sustainable Development Leadership Award which recognises global visionaries whose leadership has had a transformative impact on sustainability and climate action.

A release by TERI stated, “Dr. Jagdeo was conferred with the Sustainable Development Leadership Award for spearheading Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy and positioning the country as a global leader in forest conservation and climate finance. His role as a member of the United Nations Secretary-General’s Advisory Group on Climate Finance and his efforts in championing sustainable development, while advancing his country’s aspirations and safeguarding its natural wealth for future generations, exemplify the principles of the Sustainable Development Leadership Award”.

Guyana’s Prime Minister Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Philips received the award on behalf of Dr. Jagdeo.

Among the 15 prominent persons who were previously conferred with the Sustainable Development Leadership Award include: Dr. Manmohan Singh, Former Prime Minister of India; Mr. Yukio Hatoyama, Former Prime Minister of Japan; Ms. Tarja Halonen, Former President of Finland; Prof. Ernesto Zedillo, Former President of Mexico & Director, Yale Centre for the Study of Globalization, USA; Dr. José Manuel Durão Barroso, Former President of European Commission and Former Prime Minister of Portugal; Mr. Ban Ki-moon, Former Secretary-General, United Nations; Mr. Arnold

Schwarzenegger, Former Governor, California, US; Mr. Michael Rubens Bloomberg, UN Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions, Founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies; Prof. Jeffrey Sachs, University Professor, Columbia University; and Dr. Shoichiro Toyoda, Honorary Chairman & Member of the Board, Toyota Motor Corporation, Japan.