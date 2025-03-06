PPP/C government has been the most responsive in history – Mustapha

delivers on promises, strengthens agriculture sector

By Bebi Shafeah Oosman

DURING a series of meetings in Black Bush Polder on Wednesday, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, emphasised that the PPP/C government has been the most responsive in the nation’s history—actively shaping a legacy of progress and commitment that citizens can take pride in.

He said, “This government has been the most responsive government than any other government in the country.”

He pointed out that he always visits Black Bush Polder as it is an important area. “I want to make it very clear according to my information that I received from GRDB just about yesterday we are 2 per cent in the crop of harvesting.”

As a responsible government, he said that they will not sit down and wait for things to happen as such they had already started speaking to rice millers as they are aware that farmers should have a fair price for their paddy.

He pointed out that the year before last, when the price of paddy was low, they met with millers and forgo the commission that GRDB was charging millers so that farmers can be paid appropriately. Further, $498M was therefore injected then into the system with that decision “so that farmers could have gotten a better price for their paddy.”

Speaking frankly to the farmers in Mibicuri, Yakusari, Black Bush Polder and Number 63 Village, Corentyne, Mustapha said that people cannot be allowed to “come and take advantage of a situation.”

He said following several consultations involving President Irfaan Ali, himself, GRDB and the millers a decision was made that rice farmers will not sell their paddy for less than $4,000 while those who would have sold already will get their repayment as he urged farmers to be “honest.”

He then added, that “this year we will be seeing a number of projects to benefit farmers especially people in Black Bush Polder.”

He said, Hope-like canals are being built with cross channels to get to the Hope like canals being developed. “We have to be careful. People are coming to take advantage of situation to take photo ops to put it up on social media”, Mustapha warned.

As he pointed out that Nigel Hughes and Khemraj Ramjattan visited Black Bush Polder recently – a duo that played a role in destroying the industry and supported a government that said rice is private business.

“We will never agree that farmers should receive short change, you should know us by now”, Mustapha told the farmers.

He said, the government he supports does not promise dreams but rather fulfills its promises “we will continue as much as possible to ensure that farmers got their fair share.”

He then reminded that the APNU+AFC destroyed the country and warned that farmers not allow Hughes and Ramjattan to “come and divide us.”

“Comrades, we got to be careful. People want to set us up”, he said, as he reminded that farmers were told by the last government that rice is a private business.

He pointed out that after returning to government, the PPP/C removed taxes and fertiliser was given twice.

In terms of the rice seed facility located in Black Bush Polder he pointed out that the promise was kept to have it rehabilitated and it is now producing seed paddy, “so these are the benefits and these are the things we are working to develop the industry to make it resilient, more competitive” and for the farmers as well.

Land rental, he said, is one of the main issues in the industry pointing out that presently it is like an auction sale for lands to be rented.

While the PPP/C was in opposition, the land rental and drainage and irrigation charges went from $3500 to $15,500, and although they had taken a motion to parliament to rescind [the charges] the then APNU+AFC government did not. “…When we returned to office the charges were taken back to $3500.”

Meanwhile, speaking of President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s leadership, Mustapha highlighted his tireless dedication, describing him as a president who is always working. He revealed that President Ali often calls him in the early hours of the morning, urging him to visit communities and engage directly with farmers—demonstrating an unwavering commitment to their needs and well-being.

“This government, the PPP/C government, will never ever exclude anybody from development”, he stressed.