EXIM Chair Reta Jo Lewis to meet Guyanese Leaders

…visit cements U.S. support for energy transition

Reta Jo Lewis, President and Chair of the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM), is set to visit Georgetown from January 9 to 12, 2025.

Her visit aims to underscore the recent approval of $527 million in financing by the EXIM Board of Directors to support a significant gas-to-energy project that is poised to double Guyana’s installed electric capacity.

This initiative is a crucial step towards providing more reliable and cleaner energy solutions for consumers and businesses in Guyana. Additionally, it is expected to support approximately 1,500 American jobs, contributing to the economic wellbeing of both nations. The project is also anticipated to unlock substantial economic growth potential for companies of all sizes in the U.S. and Guyana.

During her visit, Chair Lewis will engage in discussions with His Excellency President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, senior officials from the Guyanese government, and prominent business leaders. The focus will be on the gas-to-energy project and exploring future collaborative opportunities for U.S. and Guyanese companies, ultimately benefiting both American and Guyanese communities.

About EXIM:

The Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) serves as the nation’s official export credit agency with a mission to support American jobs by facilitating U.S. exports. To bolster American competitiveness and assist U.S. businesses in the global marketplace, EXIM offers a range of financing options, including export credit insurance, working capital guarantees, loan guarantees, and direct loans. As an independent federal agency, EXIM plays a vital role in U.S. economic growth by supporting tens of thousands of jobs in exporting businesses and their supply chains. Since 1992, EXIM has generated over $9 billion for the U.S. Treasury, aiding in the repayment of U.S. debt. For more information, visit www.exim.gov.