ANUG Chairman, civil society activist see victory for PPP/C at 2025 polls

WITH Guyana inching closer to the 2025 General and Regional Elections, Chairman of A New and United Guyana (ANUG), Dr Mark France and civil society activist, Jonathan Yearwood, have both said that they foresee a victory for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic at the upcoming polls.

The men made this known as they were featured on an episode of the Freddie Kissoon show recently and spoke about all things related to elections 2025.

When asked if they see a victory for the PPP/C at this year’s polls, Yearwood said, “Yes, and there will be no minority government.”

He indicated that it will be a hands-down victory for the ruling party for one simple reason, that is, that the main opposition has done nothing to attract independent voters.

“The opposition has [their] definitive block of people who will continue to vote for the opposition regardless of what the opposition does,” he said.

In relation to the Alliance For Change (AFC), he said many of the people who had previously voted for that party are now rethinking whether they should vote for the AFC, as they saw what that party had been involved in while in government and during the 2020 elections fiasco.

He went on to add that the party has yet to accept the fact that they were part and parcel of what took place in 2020.

Meanwhile, France stated that the PPP/C will win, but he believes that if there is a united “third force,” the party will not win by a majority.

“As things are looking right now, it is most likely the PPP/C who would be winning the election, either with a majority or a minority,” he said.