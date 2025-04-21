President Ali announces infrastructure projects, housing plans for Yupukari and its satellite villages

THE People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration continues to roll out transformative development across hinterland communities with the announcement of several critical projects for Yupukari and its satellite villages (Fly Hill and Kaicumbay) in Region Nine.

The initiatives, spanning transportation, infrastructure, housing, healthcare, and employment opportunities, were detailed by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali as he conducted a series of community meetings over the weekend.

To better serve the people of Yupukari and its surrounding communities, the president revealed that two minibuses will soon be purchased to make transportation more accessible.

Over in Fly Hill, residents can also look forward to a stronger, safer bridge that will soon be upgraded from timber to a concrete structure. Also, resources will be made available to make much-needed improvements to the three-kilometre road leading from the Katoka Junction.

“Every day, we are working on how we can bring initiatives to further strengthen and enhance the community,” the president said.

“We are doing this in consultation with you,” he added.

With some communities located up to 70 kilometres from the town of Lethem, the need for emergency transportation was highlighted, to which the president revealed that an ambulance is being purchased for Yupukari.

Kaicumbay has also expressed interest in launching a housing scheme, which, according to President Ali, will be supported by the Ministry of Housing and Water, tying into a wider regional goal.

“We are going to expand the Housing Support and Core Homes project in Region Nine. We have to build at least 1,000 of those core homes; that is what you want, not what we are imposing,” the president said.

Water security is also being addressed, with each of the 516 households set to receive a black tank from the government to harvest rainwater.

In terms of employment, over 70 Community Support Officers (CSOs) who lost their jobs under the previous administration have been reengaged. Community policing members will also be integrated into the Pathway Workers Programme, ensuring they receive the financial support need.

“These are not just plans on paper; these are active projects already being implemented or budgetted for. That is how we serve; with action, not empty promises,” the head of state said.

Support for agriculture was also reinforced, with the government pledging one bag of fertilizer per acre of land under cultivation. “If your village farms 60 acres, you will receive 60 bags; that is direct support to help you grow,” President Ali noted.

He further disclosed that more than $450 million has been invested in infrastructure alone across the three villages, excluding social assistance programmes such as the Because We Care cash grant, COVID-19 relief, pension increases, and other subsidies.

“This is the love of this government,” he stated.

“We are not counting the pensioners’ money, the cash grants, or the school support in infrastructure alone; the investment is massive,” he added. (DPI)