‘Efficient and effective’

–Significant investments in Region Nine’s health system bearing fruit

–President Ali emphasises, says system was tested when First Son, Zayd, fractured a bone

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali has expressed confidence in Region Nine’s healthcare system, highlighting the positive impacts that government’s significant investments has played in its modernisation and improvement of accessibility for residents.

The head of state made these remarks at a community meeting in Lethem during which he stated that targetted investments in Guyana’s healthcare system have led to the improvement of services in the region’s system.

During his time in the region, President Ali said he and his team have heard numerous stories about how health services have been improved in every community there as well as in Lethem.

In addition to this, he indicated that they have also heard positive stories from persons coming from Brazil for the 2025 rodeo. He said they have spoken about the enormous improvements in the health sector that are now available in Guyana.

“We heard about the availability of medication and medical supplies that was at an all-time low in 2020 is now at an all-time high,” he emphasised.

With this, Dr. Ali commended the regional health officers, nurses, doctors and all other staff of the region’s health system.

The head of state said that it is an important part of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) programme to ensure that there is quality healthcare and quality education for all the citizens of Guyana, regardless of where they are.

While he hailed the system, the President also shared a personal experience he had during his time in Lethem.

He spoke of an incident during which his son was injured and was able to be treated right in Lethem, making use of the improved facilities, the telemedicine system among other things.

“Like they do for every single village, the same unit, the same ambulance, the same digital x-ray with the same facilities that go to all the communities, that same facility came to look after my son,” he said.

The digital x-ray, he said, was sent using the telemedicine system, and they were able to connect with doctors at the Lethem hospital and at Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

He added, “Within minutes they had the full consultation and meeting because of the telemedicine part of it. They knew exactly what had to be done because he had a fractured bone and right there in that mobile facility, they were able to put the cast and place his hands in the casting that were necessary.”

“As President, as a father, I felt confident and I trusted this investment; trusted our doctors, our nurses and our medical care to look after my son.”

The government, over the past four years, has embarked on an ambitious programme to enhance the delivery of health care to hinterland and indigenous communities across the country.

Investments have ensured that the Lethem Regional Hospital was transformed into a smart and climate-resilient facility, implemented technology for the use of telemedicine at various health posts and health centres across the region, among other things.