Mrs Bowen-Phillips brings new year cheer to mothers at GPHC

WIFE of Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Mrs Mignon Bowen-Phillips on Wednesday visited the maternity ward of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where she distributed essential supplies to mothers and their new year babies.

According to information from the Office of the Prime Minister, reflecting on the significance of the visit, Mrs Bowen-Phillips highlighted the government’s ongoing commitment to healthcare improvement, particularly advancements in maternal care at the GPHC.

Mrs Bowen Phillips remarked: “It is the start of a brand-new year and it’s always a good time to give special cheer to the new mums, the repeat mothers who have been blessed to nurture another human being. It’s also important because it sends a spotlight on the resources that the government has been giving to improve our healthcare facilities, and also it helps us to understand the nature of the work that the doctors and the nurses at the Georgetown Hospital do, especially those difficult cases.”

According to the Office of the Prime Minister on Facebook, she noted the broader healthcare developments underway across the country, including the ongoing construction of new regional facilities and significant investments aimed at benefitting all Guyanese.

Mrs Bowen-Phillips said: “It’s a great time to be born a Guyanese. Our government is putting a lot of resources into our healthcare system, so all these newborns are going to be enjoying improved healthcare services.”

She highlighted the critical contributions of community health workers and hospital staff in supporting new mothers during their journey.

Further, Mrs Bowen-Phillips said: “I would also like to thank the community workers who would have supported all these mothers at the neighbourhood level. And finally, to the staff, management and administration of the Georgetown Hospital who finally brought them through to safety, ensuring that they are safely taken care of and they’re all going to be going home with a bundle of joy.”