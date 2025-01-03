West Coast Berbice man succumbs to injuries sustained during fight  

A WEST Coast Berbice man has succumed to injuries which he susatined during a fight on January, 1.

Dead is Kiran Bacchus, 41, a mason of Lot 36 Section ‘A’ Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice.

The incident reportedly happened on January 1, 2025, about 01:30hrs, at the Lot 35 Section ‘A’ Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice, residence of 27-year-old Deepak Bacchus.

According to the police, Deepak resided with his wife, Tena, and his mother, Sookranie Bacchus, aged 59.

However, on the day in question, Kiran was drinking alcohol when he found out that Deepak had allegedly prevented his (Kiran’s) wife, Seeta Churchand, from entering the yard where their mother lived.

This reportedly upset Kiran, prompting him to go to his mother’s residence and forcefully enter the yard and confront Deepak.

“This lead to a physical altercation that ended with both men allegedly falling to the ground and Kiran’s head hitting the ground, causing him to start bleeding from his nose and going into a semi concious state. He was transported to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he died while receiving treatment,” the police stated.

The police said that the body is at Baileys Funeral Parlour pending an autopsy, while Deepak was arrested and is in custody as the investigation continues.