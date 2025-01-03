Shooting incident in Black Bush leaves one dead 

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 29-year-old cane harvester, Yognand Chaitram, called ‘Boy.’

The Guyana Chronicle understands that Chaitram, of Lot 19, Alness Village, Corentyne, Berbice, was fatally shot around 10:00 hrs on January 1, at Lesbeholden, Black Bush Polder in Corentyne.

The suspect has been identified as Moonie Ramnarine, 65, male, businessman of Lot CZ 14, Lesbeholden, who is the licensed holder of a .32 pistol.

Based on a report from the police, Ramnarine operates a beer garden in the lower flat of his premises and on the date and time mentioned above, an argument among patrons at his beer garden escalated, with Chaitram and others breaking bottles and threatening each other.

However, the businessman said he attempted to close his gate when Chaitram and another man threw him to the ground, injuring his elbow.

“While on the ground and being threatened with bottles, Ramnarine said he discharged two rounds from his licensed firearm, hitting the Chaitram, who collapsed on the road. Ramnarine then secured his business place, reported the incident to the police, and surrendered his firearm and license,” police said.

According to the police, two .32 spent shells were recovered — one inside the shop and one outside near the gate.

Chaitram was taken to the Miciburi Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body was examined and found clad in a green jersey and brown 3/4 trousers.

As of Thursday, the police said that the businessman was in custody assisting with the investigation, and his firearm, along with his license, had been lodged.

A post mortem examination revealed that Chaitram died from shock and hemorrhage and a gunshot injury.