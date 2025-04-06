‘Energy security a prerequisite to development, sustainability’

–President Ali says, emphasises AI integration and energy security for a viable future

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali highlighted the strong connection between technological innovation and energy security, reiterating the urgent need for the development of more efficient, sustainable, and accessible energy solutions. He made this statement while delivering the keynote address at the Spring 2025 Berkeley Innovation Forum in California, United States. The forum is themed ‘‘Making AI Sovereign: Bridging Geopolitical Divides for Open Solutions.”

“A secure and stable energy supply is essential for powering innovation, enabling industries to develop cutting-edge technologies with artificial intelligence, automation and digital infrastructure. Without energy security, technological progress stalls and without innovation, sustainable energy solutions remain out of reach,” President Ali said.

The President quoted former United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Ban Ki-moon, who said, “Energy is a golden thread that connects economic growth, social equity and environmental sustainability.”

President Ali emphasised the need for a positive approach to AI, calling for it to be developed as a global common that would help countries address global safety challenges.’

Guyana’s ambitious Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project represents a transformative step towards energy security, economic growth, and industrial development. On Friday, Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) embarked on its largest infrastructure project to date, valued at US$422 million (approximately G$90 billion), to expand and upgrade the country’s transmission and distribution network.

The proposed expansion and upgrade are for the distribution of power from the gas-to-energy project to the national grid. The project contract was signed at the Prime Minister’s Office and attended by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar and Head of GPL’s Management Committee, Kesh Nandlall.

The project has been divided into three lots: Lots One and Three were awarded to PowerChina for a combined total of US$256.7 million, while Lot Two was awarded to Kalpataru for US$156.5 million. The government and GPL anticipate its completion within a year.

During his address, Prime Minister Phillips underscored the transformative nature of the project, emphasising that the transmission serves as the backbone of the country’s electricity supply.

According to him, this historic investment is crucial to ensuring the reliable delivery of power across Guyana, especially as the nation experiences unprecedented economic growth. He noted that while short-term measures such as power barges have stabilised supply, the government remains committed to medium- and long-term energy solutions, including the Gas-to-Energy Project and the Amaila Falls Hydropower Project.

Furthermore, the government is seeking potential firms to manage the natural gas liquid (NGL) facility that will be responsible for the processing and distribution of by-products like cooking gas, fertiliser and other natural products.

This single largest investment comprises the construction of a pipeline, power plant, natural gas liquids facility, and upgrades to the power distribution network.

The U.S.-based company, CH4 Lindsayca, is building out the integrated facility in Wales for US$759 million, while Kalpataru Projects International Limited is establishing the transmission lines and substation needed to deliver electricity.

ExxonMobil Guyana has completed the construction of a pipeline that will allow natural gas to be transported from the offshore Stabroek Block’s Liza oilfield to the integrated gas processing facility in Wales.

Earlier this year, Guyana and the United States Export-Import (EXIM) Bank signed a US$527 million loan to further support the development of the GTE project.