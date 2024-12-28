Structural inefficiencies in City’s engineering department need to be address–De Armas, other councillors say

AT this week’s Statutory Meeting of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC), held at the Kitty Market, several councillors from both the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) and A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) voiced concerns over unauthorised buildings being erected in communities such as Lama Avenue and Tucville. The councillors called for greater accountability from the Engineer’s Department, alleging a systemic failure in addressing these violations effectively.

City Engineer, Kenson Boston, informed the Council that his department had visited one such construction site, issued verbal instructions to halt work, and summoned the developer to the City Constabulary. Boston noted that materials were subsequently removed from the site and that a formal notice had been prepared and was in the process of being served.

However, councillors and Mayor expressed frustration over the lack of decisive action and clarity in Boston’s report.

PPP/C Councillor, Alfonso De Armas, emphasised that the recurring issue of unauthorised constructions points to deeper structural problems within the Engineer’s Department.

He urged the Council to address these underlying challenges, warning that without systemic reform, such incidents would persist.

“We’re going to be here meeting after meeting dealing with the same set of issues. It’s time to dig deeper and resolve the structural inefficiencies in the department,” De-Armas-Archbold asserted.

APNU Councillor, Clayton Hinds, echoed these concerns, highlighting the legal authority of the City Engineer to halt and remove unauthorised constructions. Hinds criticised the department’s failure to enforce the law effectively, stating that the recurring issues reflect long-standing systemic flaws.

APNU Councillor, Kyle Solomon, went further, describing the Engineer’s Department as “crass and nonchalant” in its approach. Solomon stressed the need for councillors to take decisive action, as they represent the interests of the city’s residents.

“This is the decision-making forum. If we truly have the will and the interest of the people at heart, we will find ways to make binding decisions that address these issues,” Solomon remarked.

In light of the ongoing concerns, councillors proposed the establishment of an information management system to enable residents, councillors, and stakeholders to report unauthorised constructions. Such a system would also allow users to track the progress of reported cases, ensuring greater transparency and accountability.

The meeting underscored the urgent need for reforms within the Engineer’s Department to restore public confidence in the M&CC’s ability to regulate urban development and uphold the law.