SOCU withdraws bail-revocation application for Brutus

THE Special, Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) on Friday withdrew its application to have bail for embattled Assistant Commissioner of Police, Calvin Brutus, withdrawn.

The application was withdrawn when the matter was called before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

The application for Brutus’ bail to be revoked and him remanded to prison came following an incident in mid-December, when the police blocked Brutus at the Guyana-Brazil border in an incident involving a vehicle bearing Brazilian registration.

When the matter was called on Friday, Brutus’ attorney Eusi Anderson responded to the application via an affidavit. The state subsequently withdrew the application.

According to previous reports, earlier this month, law-enforcement intercepted a vehicle attempting to depart Guyana for Brazil without reporting to immigration authorities.

Upon inspection, the passenger in the vehicle was identified as Brutus.

A Ministry of Home Affairs press release stated that Brutus is under a court order that prohibits him from leaving the jurisdiction due to criminal charges stemming from ongoing investigations into alleged financial crimes.

Following the interception, Brutus was promptly informed by the police that he could not leave the country. He subsequently returned to Ogle from Lethem on a flight on December 16, 2024.

Brutus is currently facing over 200 criminal charges in relation to financial misconduct involving more than $800 million.

Brutus and his co-accused, including his wife, Adonika Aulder, face serious allegations of money laundering, which, if proven, could see them facing lengthy jail time and hefty fines.

Prosecutors allege that Brutus used his position as acting Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) to divert public funds into questionable projects, with a significant portion allegedly redirected for personal gain.