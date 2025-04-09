President Ali pledges support for grieving Linden families

–RSS to lead thorough, independent, professional probe of shootings

–families urge peace, calm after expressing confidence in investigation

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has pledged the support of the government to the families of the two men who died in separate police incidents in Linden, Region 10.

He’s also vowed that the priority is to ensure there is a proper investigation into these matters.

This came as the Head of State travelled to Linden on Tuesday evening, when he met with the grieving families of Ronaldo Peters and Keon Fogenay, called ‘Dan’.

During his meeting with family members at the Watooka Guest House, President Ali offered condolences to the families of both men.

“To the family, you have my love and prayers. To the community at large, you have my love and prayers, because I believe that all of us want the same thing; a just and peaceful society,” he said.

Subsequent to meeting with Peters’ family in a video shared on his official Facebook page, President Ali said that with mothers and children involved, the government will ensure that the relevant emotional and psychological support is offered to the families.

“[We want] to ensure that the families, those who are hurting, are supported from an emotive perspective, from a physical perspective and that is why I am here,” he said.

With this, Dr. Ali indicated that the government will remain in close contact with both families, and ensure that their emotional well-being is catered to in the medium and long term.

While the Head of State met with both families, he assured them that an investigation will be conducted into the two matters, that it will be led by the Regional Security System (RSS), and be done in the shortest possible time.

“I assured them that this will be an independent investigation led by the RSS in the shortest possible time; that the terms of reference will be developed, they (the families) have specific questions that they will share with us, and the investigation would be independent and that the recommendations and findings of the investigations will be respected,” President Ali said.

He further reiterated that the priority is to ensure there is a proper investigation with external support to ensure that the outcome of the investigations and the recommendations are implemented.

Peters’ relatives, after meeting with President Ali, during the broadcast assured members of the community that the family has engaged the Head of State, and further urged community members to keep the peace.

“The President has pledged his full support for myself and my entire family, the entire family of the deceased, and justice will be served in the situation,” Peters’ cousin said.

Meanwhile, relatives of Fogenay, following their interaction with President Ali, said that the community had requested the presence of the Head of State to have the issues discussed to ensure that justice would be served in both killings.

“He assured us that there will be no bias within the investigation; everything will be done independently… So, he’s here today to show us the community the support that we need,” a relative said.

The relative further added, “We’re asking you guys; we could calm down now… We know that there is action being taken; this is what we want, swift action being taken, and this is what we are having right now.”

Fogenay’s visibly distraught mother expressed her pain, and called for justice for both her son and Peters as they both are from the same area.

“I really need justice and help for my grandchildren, and the President assured me that he will do it, and I take his word. I am begging for peace in the community,” she said.

According to a police statement, Peters was wanted for questioning into an allegation against him, and claimed that he was spotted at Shabba Bar in One Mile, Wismar and upon seeing the approaching officers, reportedly in full uniform, he fled and attempted to scale a fence.

The sergeant who confronted Peters alleged that while attempting to capture him, his service pistol discharged, fatally wounding Peters.

However, CCTV footage which was captured of the events and circulated on social media appeared to contradict aspects of the police’s account of events.

That video shows Peters standing near the roadside with a group of men, when a heavily tinted minibus arrived, after which several men dressed in plain white t-shirts and black pants, reportedly officers, exited the vehicle.

Peters was then seen running before being chased, subdued, and then dragged back towards the minibus by the neck.

On Tuesday morning, protests erupted in the mining town, with residents calling for answers in relation to Peters’ death.

Several roads, along with the crucial interlink, the Wismar/Mackenzie Bridge, were blocked off by protesters, with fires being set as well.

While officers attempted to quell the protests, chaos ensued as the police opened fire on protesters, causing tension to rise. As a result, Fogenay was shot and killed.

As protests came to a close on Tuesday afternoon, several spent shells, broken bottles and other debris, along with a large burnt tyre could be seen on the Wismar/Mackenzie Bridge. Officers were also injured during the ordeal.