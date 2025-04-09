15-year-old among two killed in foiled supermarket robbery

– CCTV footage extracted as police hunt for two others

Two young men were shot dead by a security guard on Tuesday night during a foiled armed robbery attempt at the Jai Jai Supermarket on Hadfield Street, Georgetown.

The deceased have been identified as 15-year-old Tyrese Adams of Pineapple Street, East Ruimveldt, and 22-year-old Orwin Garraway of East Ruimveldt Housing Scheme.

Police confirmed that both men were shot by a security guard during the attempted robbery, while two other suspects managed to flee the scene.

According to police reports, around 19:30hrs, four identifiable all armed with handguns, launched the robbery attempt at the Chinese-owned supermarket, which is managed by 31-year-old Gan Zhang.

At the time, a 35-year-old security guard was on duty inside the supermarket. He was armed with a 9mm pistol and 15 rounds of ammunition.

Two of the suspects—dressed in dark clothing and wearing black ski masks—entered the supermarket and split up, targeting the cashier booths on both the eastern and western sides of the building.

“One of them pointed his firearm at the male cashier and demanded that he hand over the money, while the other ransacked the other cashier’s booth,” the release said.

However, before the bandits could carry out their plan, the security guard confronted them. Upon seeing the armed guard, the suspects turned to flee.

One suspect collapsed inside the supermarket, while the other ran outside and fell onto the road about 15 feet west of the building.

“The security guard said that as he exited the supermarket, he observed two other suspects who were standing outside the supermarket start running heading West on Hadfield Street and made good their escape,” the report detailed.

Police responding to the scene discovered two Haojue motorcycles parked in front of the supermarket, one without a number plate and the other bearing registration number CP 623. Both had keys in their ignitions.

Emergency medical technicians were summoned, and a doctor from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) pronounced both suspects dead at the scene.

The bodies were later transported to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, where they await post-mortem examinations.

The crime scene was processed, and police recovered a Glock 17 pistol with eight matching rounds next to one of the deceased.

Additionally, investigators retrieved one live 9mm round, thirteen spent shells, and several bullet fragments from inside the supermarket. Another spent shell and additional fragments were found on the road outside.

Garraway sustained multiple gunshot wounds, including to his ribs, hands, nose, and shoulder, while Adams suffered injuries to his shoulder, stomach, lower back, and hip.

Surveillance cameras mounted on the supermarket captured the incident.

The footage has been extracted and is currently being reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation. Several persons were questioned, and efforts are continuing to locate the remaining suspects.