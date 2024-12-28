First Lady Arya Ali delivers hampers to mothers of 80 ‘Christmas’ babies

CONTINUING her cherished tradition of holiday giving, First Lady Arya Ali brought smiles to new mothers and healthcare workers Christmas Day with a series of visits to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), the Diamond Hospital, and the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH).

During her visit, she delivered hampers to mothers of 80 babies, spreading festive cheer and gratitude to those who play vital roles in society, even during the holidays.

A post on the First Lady’s social media page expressed deep appreciation for the healthcare professionals and other service men and women who ensure the nation’s well-being year-round, especially during the festive season. The initiative, which has become a hallmark of her outreach, was made possible this year through sponsorship from Twins Pharmaceuticals, Sleepy, and J’s Outlets.

At GPHC, approximately six Christmas babies had already been delivered by the time of the visit, with five more expected by day’s end. The First Lady, known for her advocacy on the challenges and joys of motherhood, spent time interacting with mothers in the maternity wards. She acknowledged the immense resilience required on the journey of motherhood, emphasising the need for unwavering support from family, friends, and even the broader community.

The First Lady also engaged with healthcare workers, recognising their tireless efforts in providing care to citizens, especially during the holiday season. Her interactions highlighted the critical role these professionals play in ensuring the health and safety of new mothers and their babies.

This initiative by the First Lady underscores her commitment to supporting families and healthcare workers, showcasing the true spirit of Christmas—giving, gratitude, and care. By visiting these hospitals and bringing joy to new mothers, she reinforced the importance of compassion and community during the holiday season.