PSC commends US EXIM Bank for supporting Guyana’s energy transformation

The following is the full text of a statement from the Private Sector Commission:

“THE Private Sector Commission (PSC) of Guyana commends the United States Export-Import Bank (EXIM) for its approval of a $526 million loan to support Guyana’s transformative energy project.

“This initiative marks a significant milestone in Guyana’s efforts to enhance its energy capacity and reduce dependence on oil imports.

“The project, which will see the construction of a natural gas separation plant, a 300 MW combined-cycle gas turbine power plant and a gas-supply pipeline, underscores the strong partnership between Guyana and the United States.

“This investment is expected to double Guyana’s installed electric capacity, substantially reduce carbon emissions and stimulate economic activity through job creation and infrastructure[sic] development.

“The PSC welcomes this collaboration between the US, ExxonMobil and joint-venture partners Lindsayca and CH4 Systems. By facilitating cutting-edge technology and expertise, this project positions Guyana to achieve greater energy security and economic diversification while fostering regional competitiveness.

“The PSC also commends the United States Embassy in Guyana for its continued support and proactive engagement in advancing initiatives that contribute to Guyana’s sustainable development.

“The embassy’s role in fostering bilateral partnerships has been instrumental in securing critical investments like [SIC] this, which align with the country’s growth priorities.

“The Private Sector Commission acknowledges the U.S. EXIM Bank’s commitment to advancing energy solutions that align with Guyana’s development agenda. We believe this project will serve as a cornerstone for sustainable economic growth and support the aspirations of our people,” said Komal Singh, Chairman of the“The PSC remains committed to advocating for partnerships that drive innovation, promote sustainability and strengthen the private sector’s role in Guyana’s development.”