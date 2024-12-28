Over 100,000 cash grants distributed

–about 90 per cent of public servants received grants; pensioners to start receiving on Monday, Jagdeo says

ALREADY, just over 100,000 citizens have received their $100,000 cash grants, and pensioners will start receiving theirs on Monday, People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo has said.

He made this announcement on Friday during a press conference at Freedom House. Jagdeo said that about 90 per cent of public sector workers have received their grants.

So far, 366,473 persons have been registered and over 245,436 cheques have been printed while over 100,000 of those cheques have been delivered.

Further, he reported that in Region One (Barima-Waini), 78 per cent of the 16,035 cheques have been delivered.

In Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), he said just over 90 per cent of the cheques have been distributed.

In Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), it is around 70 per cent of the 6,538 cheques that have been distributed already, and distribution has just started in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

However, next year, using revenue from the 2025 National Budget, the distribution process will take place for those who missed the first registration.

Jagdeo said: “So we will have between the beginning of the year to about February when hopefully the budget will be passed to deliver these cheques to people… and then in that very same period, we will be able to register people in the other five regions.”

He went on to say: “We will put the additional sums in the budget so that we will be able to cut cheques immediately after the budget is passed for the remaining number of people.”

Further addressing the procedure, Jagdeo said that the Ministry of Finance (MoF) has been working to implement a better system of distributing the grants, potentially through the involvement of managers from other organisations.

Recently, President, Dr Irfaan Ali underscored the administration’s commitment to ensuring that funds are distributed transparently.

Thousands of public servants and pensioners are set to benefit from the grant, which will supplement their incomes.

President Ali said that the Bank of Guyana (BoG) and the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) are both collaborating with the Ministry of Finance to encash the cheques.

Every Guyanese aged 18 and older are eligible for the $100,000 cash-grant, which was announced by President Ali on October 16, 2024.

The President had highlighted that the cash grant is part of a series of initiatives designed to share the country’s wealth more inclusively.

This one-off grant is part of a series of measures being taken by the government to improve the quality of life for Guyanese, placing over $60 billion into their pockets.

The announcement of the cash grant has been widely praised by stakeholders across various sectors.

The announcement of payment methods—including cheques, direct bank account transfers and cash where applicable—provides flexibility for recipients. The government is hoping to complete the distribution process by early 2025.