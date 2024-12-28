US looks forward to more partnerships with Guyana on transformational projects

–Ambassador Theriot says

AMBASSADOR of the United States of America (US) to Guyana, Nicole Theriot, has said that her nation anticipates more partnerships on transformational projects.

“By working with US companies, Guyana will benefit from a first-in-class power plant where quality and safety are at the forefront. We look forward to even more transformational projects where US and Guyanese companies can partner for the benefit of the Guyanese people,” Ambassador Theriot said in

a post on the US Embassy’s Facebook page, following the US Export-Import (EXIM) Bank’s announcement of its approval of the more than $526 million loan to support Guyana’s gas-to-energy project.

The project includes a state-of-the-art natural gas separation plant, which will enable Guyana to strengthen its energy security by doubling the country’s installed electric capacity.

Ambassador Theriot said: “I am thrilled that the board has approved the financing for this ground-breaking project.”

In a press statement, the US EXIM Bank said the project will allow Guyana to transition to more reliable and cleaner energy for consumers and businesses by using natural gas to generate electricity.

“I am extremely pleased that the Board of Directors approved today’s gas-to-energy project,” President and Chair Reta Jo Lewis said, adding: “I am especially proud to continue to support bank priorities and charter mandates along with projects that align with the administration’s economic, energy, and national security priorities.”

The financing will support a US joint venture involving Lindsayca, a Texas-based company, and Puerto Rican small business, CH4 Systems and services provided by ExxonMobil.

This work is being conducted by US and Guyanese companies. Some 85 per cent of the 500 employees currently supporting this project on site are Guyanese.