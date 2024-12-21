Opposition continues to resort to controversy to score cheap political points –Jacobs bemoans

OPPOSITION elements continue to resort to controversy in their attempts to score cheap political points and disseminate misinformation to the public.

This was an observation made by People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) City Councillor Steven Jacobs during an airing of commentary, where he noted that the opposition’s opportunistic approach to politics leaves much to be desired.

“Rather than engaging in meaningful debate or proposing constructive counter policies, they resort to controversy and try to score cheap political points every chance they get,” he said.

Jacobs added that the opposition’s actions can be described as shameless and reprehensible, as evidenced by their exploitation of tragic events such as the Mahdia fire and even the recent death of a toshao.

Jacobs added: “This behaviour underscores the opposition’s clear intent to stir controversy and manipulate the emotions of our citizens.”

He remarked that citizens must remain steadfast and united, and refuse to be swayed or divided by an opposition that prioritises sensationalism.

Giving another example, Jacobs added that a former minister and current opposition member fabricated claims that the loan for the gas-to-energy projects, which will be one of the most transformative initiatives in Guyana’s history, has been denied.

This misinformation, he noted, was debunked by Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, who confirmed the approval of the loan and was further confirmed by a senior US official.

“Instead of an apology for misleading the population, the opposition has gone into hiding,” he added.

Adding to another instance of misleading politics by the opposition, Jacobs noted that they attempted to portray themselves as saviours, misleading the public into believing that President, Dr. Irfaan Ali had neglected to assist a group of refugee-seeking migrants.

He added that while many have overlooked the blatant attempt to distort the truth, it highlights the opposition’s commitment to cheap politics and controversy.

“It is time for the opposition to abandon its wicked and deceitful tactics. Instead, they should remain true to the people of Guyana as the current PPP/C government has done. We continue to focus on bringing our nation together under the banner of One Guyana, delivering on an aggressive developmental agenda across various sectors to realise prosperity for all Guyanese,” the PPP/C Councillor said.