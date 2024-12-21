Georgetown man remanded for murder of Tasserene Village Toshao

A 24-year-old man from Bent Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, was remanded to prison on Friday, in connection with the murder of 37-year-old Ridley Joseph, the Toshao of Tasserene Village, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Noah Beaton appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where he was formally charged with the capital offence of murder.

Beaton, represented by attorney Bernard Da Silva, was not required to enter a plea.

He was remanded until his next court date on January 31, 2025.

Joseph’s lifeless body was discovered on Monday, December 16, 2024, at the Signature Inn Hotel, located on Laluni Street, Queenstown, Georgetown. The victim had sustained 19 stab wounds—11 to the right side back, four to the centre of the back, two to the right-side chest, one to the left side of the neck, and one to the right eye.

Police reports indicate that Joseph had checked into the hotel on Sunday evening, and was later seen returning with a male Amerindian companion. Surveillance footage from the hotel showed a man believed to be Beaton leaving the premises alone hours before Joseph’s body was discovered.

The hotel’s receptionist made the grim discovery, finding bloodstains leading from the walkway to the hotel room. A hole in the door led authorities inside, where they found blood splattered on the walls and ceiling, along with bloody footprints on the floor.

Joseph’s body was found in a pool of blood, with stab wounds to his back, chest, neck, and eye. A “Rude Boy” drink bottle was located near the body.

Beaton turned himself in to police on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at the Brickdam Police Station, where he confessed to the murder under caution.

In his statement, Beaton claimed that Joseph, who he knew personally, had sexually abused him in the past. After his confession, Beaton was arrested and placed in police custody.

According to police, Joseph had been staying at the hotel alongside five other Toshaos during the time of the incident.