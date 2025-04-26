Guyana Rainforest Rangers lose opening game

CMC – Windward Islands Infernos leg spinner Darel Cyrus grabbed four wickets to lead his side to a sensational 25-run victory over the Guyana Rainforest Rangers in the opening match of the inaugural West Indies Breakout League here on Friday.

Chasing a modest total of 167 for victory, the Rangers seemed to be cruising to victory at 120 for one in the 15th over, with Kevlon Anderson and Adrian Sukhwa at the crease in a 107-run partnership.

But Cyrus sparked a middle order collapse by snaring four wickets for the addition of just 10 runs, as the Rangers remarkably finished on 141 for nine from their 20 overs.

Pacer Ryan John broke the partnership by dismissing Sukhwa after he had scored 57 from 43 deliveries with six fours and one six, before Cyrus took over proceedings.

He accounted for the prized wicket of Anderson, who made 58 from 43 balls, inclusive of three sixes and three fours, to leave the score 126 for three and without another run being added he claimed the scalp of Kevin Sinclair for a duck.

One run later, fast bowler Shadrack Descarte dismissed Ronaldo Alimohamed without scoring and Cyrus continued his heroics by sending Quentin Sampson and Kemol Savory back to the dressing room, as the Rangers slumped to 131 for seven in the 18th over.

Needing 32 runs off the last two overs, Ashmead Nedd was run out for two and Dillon Douglas had Nial Smith caught for one to help complete an unlikely come-from-behind victory.

Cyrus ended with 4-37 while John took 2-16 for the Infernos.

Earlier, Player-of-the-Match Alick Athanaze cracked an unbeaten half century to rescue the Infernos from 38 for four and propel them to 166 for six from their 20 overs.

Athanaze clobbered 91 off 57 deliveries and hit seven sixes and five fours, as the Infernos bludgeoned 58 runs off the last three overs.

Athanaze shared a 83-run partnership with Dillon Douglas, who made 26, for the fifth wicket and then added an unbroken 33 runs with Noelle Leo, to end the innings in a blaze.

The left-hander was especially savage on Alimohamed, who he hit for three sixes in the final over that yielded 29 runs.

Nial Smith was the Rangers’ best bowler with 3-28 and Jediah Blades finished with 2-34.