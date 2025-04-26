GRFU selects team for (RAN) International 15s Tournament

– Angus named as captain

Jamal Angus has been named captain of the Green Machine Rugby team, the side that heads into today’s Rugby America’s North International 15’s tournament.

The team was selected late Thursday evening ahead of today’s clash against the Cayman Islands scheduled for 14:00hrs at the National Park

The Team will be encamped at the Royal International Hotel & Mall, Mandela Avenue.

Full team: Rondel Mc Arthur, Makaya Smith, Vallon Adams, Christian Klass, Kelvin Grant, Jamal Angus (Captain), Shawn David, James Osborne, Michael Edwards, Godfrey Broomes, Lancelot Adonis, Lionel Holder, Michael Barrow, Odida Douglas, Tyresse Prescod, Kevon David, Devon Charles, Adam Yhip, Osbert Robertson, Sean Phillips, Marlon Small, Delmar Headley, Akino James, Jermain Joseph