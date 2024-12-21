News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
PM Phillips, Minister Indar spread holiday cheer with toy distribution in Pomeroon
Prime Minister (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar and other government and regional officials spread Christmas cheer in Region Two
Prime Minister (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar and other government and regional officials spread Christmas cheer in Region Two

PRIME MINISTER, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, in an effort to disseminate holiday cheer across Guyana, conducted a toy distribution to hundreds of children in the Upper and Lower Pomeroon (Region Two) on Thursday.
The Prime Minister, together with Deodat Indar, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, visited the communities of Karawab, St. Monica, Kabakaburi, Aberdeen, Lilydale, and Martindale.

During the exercise, Prime Minister Phillips also spoke to residents of the communities about the government’s ongoing development efforts in Essequibo.
Furthermore, he drew attention to the significant capital investments of the Ministry of Agriculture’s National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) in the procurement and deployment of excavators, pontoons, and additional machinery. The prime minister stated that the initiative aims to improve drainage, land reclamation and land clearing to bolster agricultural potential within the region.

PM Phillips also detailed other government initiatives designed to improve the quality of life for Pomeroon residents; these include upgraded internet connectivity under the LEO project and the establishment of ICT hubs to bridge the digital divide.
“We made a promise when we were elected in 2020, and we will continue to work with you to ensure that we bring development to every community and improve the lives and livelihoods of all the people of Guyana,” Prime Minister Phillips stated.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to equitable development, ensuring that the people of Pomeroon benefit from the same opportunities as those in coastal and hinterland regions.
Minister Indar, while extending seasonal greetings, reflected on the holiday’s true spirit, grounded in the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. He also highlighted the government’s significant investments in health, education, and social welfare, including cash grants, as a testament to the People’s Progressive Party’s caring approach to governance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.