GBTI welcomes Bill aimed at facilitating easier access to loan for small businesses

THE Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) has acknowledged and applauded the recent announcement of the Security Interest in Moveable Property Bill, aimed at facilitating easier access to loans for small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs).

According to a press release from GBTI, this development is a significant step forward in empowering entrepreneurs and fostering sustainable economic growth in Guyana.

“As a longstanding supporter of SMEs, GBTI recognises the vital role these businesses play in creating jobs, driving innovation, and contributing to local communities. This initiative aligns with our mission to provide accessible and flexible financial solutions that help businesses grow and thrive,” GBTI said.

The bank added: “A cornerstone of our SME support is GBTI GROW, a dedicated branch and suite of products/loans catering to the unique needs of small and medium-sized enterprises.”

Established to bridge the gap between entrepreneurs and accessible financing, GBTI GROW offers specialised services designed to empower local businesses to scale and succeed.

“We are excited about this new measure to make financing more accessible to SMEs, which will undoubtedly enhance their capacity to contribute to Guyana’s economic diversification,” GBTI’s Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Gurcharran, said.

He added: “With GBTI GROW, we have reaffirmed our commitment to the SME sector, offering tailored financial solutions, expert guidance, and a range of resources to help entrepreneurs achieve their goals.”

Through GBTI GROW and its broader SME banking services, the bank offers loan products for SMEs, including working capital loans, equipment financing, and project financing, tailored to meet specific business needs.

The bank also offers business advisory services, helping entrepreneurs with business planning, financial management, and growth strategies; flexible collateral requirements, making it easier for SMEs to access financing; a dedicated relationship manager, providing personalised support to business

owners to navigate the financial landscape; and networking opportunities, connecting SMEs with key stakeholders and industry professionals to foster growth and collaboration.

“We understand the challenges faced by SMEs in securing financing and are eager to work collaboratively with stakeholders to ensure that this initiative translates into meaningful support for entrepreneurs across Guyana,” the bank said, adding: “GBTI stands ready to partner with business owners,

government agencies, and other financial institutions to deliver solutions that will enable our SMEs to prosper and drive Guyana’s economic transformation.”