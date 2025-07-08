Environmental protection at the core of development — PM Phillips

– lauds EPA’s role in advancing sustainable development at 29th anniversary observance

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips underscored the Government of Guyana’s continued commitment to strengthening the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Sunday evening, as he delivered the feature address at the agency’s 29th Anniversary Dinner and Awards Ceremony, held at the Royal International Hotel.

The Prime Minister congratulated the EPA on nearly three decades of regulatory and stewardship work, describing the institution as a critical pillar of Guyana’s sustainable development agenda and a “guardian of our shared future”.

He praised the staff of the EPA for their dedication to protecting the country’s natural resources, noting that effective environmental governance relies on skilled, principled, and mission-driven personnel. “Recognition transforms a job into a mission, and nowhere is that more important than in environmental protection, where the stakes are high and the challenges are constant.”

The EPA’s vital role in balancing environmental stewardship with economic development—and its work in licensing, monitoring, pollution control, and public education—was also highlighted. “Your mandate is crucial to our country’s future: to manage the environment in a way that safeguards human health and preserves the ecosystems on which we depend, without stifling the economic development our people deserve.”

Prime Minister Phillips also reaffirmed the Government’s support for the agency, as he pointed to Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) as the guiding framework for ensuring sustainable growth while empowering communities and enhancing climate resilience. “Our gold, bauxite, oil, and timber sectors can and must contribute to national prosperity, but we will not allow short-term gain to destroy long-term potential.”

He commended the EPA’s efforts to address critical issues such as plastic pollution through public awareness, policy enforcement, and collaborative partnerships, reiterating that these actions are fundamental to protecting public health and supporting economic opportunity. “Ending plastic pollution is a health imperative, an economic opportunity, and a moral responsibility.”

Prime Minister Phillips further recognised the EPA’s dual role as both a teacher and an enforcer, applauding its efforts to reach communities, educate youth, and share data that supports behavioural change and environmental responsibility. “Every Guyanese, regardless of income, background, or location, deserves to live in a clean, safe, healthy environment. This is a dream we must work towards together: government, private sector, civil society, and, above all, dedicated institutions like the EPA.”

The Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude to the EPA’s staff—from scientists and technicians to administrators and officers—for their dedication to protecting Guyana’s environment and preserving the nation’s resources for future generations. “Your work matters. Let us continue to move forward together to safeguard the environment. Happy 29th Anniversary to the Environmental Protection Agency, and may your next 29 years be even more impactful than the last.”