Guyana’s economic expansion a product of visionary planning – says Senior Minister Singh

– promises more jobs, higher incomes, stronger businesses under continued PPP leadership

SENIOR Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh, has described the current era as the most economically fortunate period in Guyana’s history, attributing the country’s rapid development to strategic policy decisions by the government.

Dr. Singh delivered the keynote address recently at the ‘Econome’ Business Conference and Mixer, held recently at the Guyana Marriott Hotel.

In his remarks, he outlined the government’s proactive role in shaping the country’s economic trajectory, stressing that the transformation underway is not accidental but the result of a clear and focused vision.

“We are living through an unprecedented economic transformation—one that is the direct result of deliberate policies and forward-looking strategies,” Dr. Singh said. “This generation of Guyanese is undoubtedly the most fortunate that has ever lived, and it is our responsibility to ensure this prosperity continues and reaches every corner of our society.”

Dr. Singh noted that while the oil and gas sector has garnered international attention, economic growth is not limited to a single industry.

“The expansion we are seeing is pervasive across the entire economy, from construction and manufacturing to services and agriculture. This is no coincidence, but the outcome of policies aimed at building a globally competitive non-oil economy.”

Addressing a room filled with entrepreneurs, business leaders, and investors, the Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to nurturing a pro-business environment that supports both emerging and established enterprises.

He further stated that if re-elected, the administration would continue on this trajectory, ensuring astronomical economic growth, job creation, and rising incomes.

“We are committed to seeing more businesses established, more Guyanese employed, and an overall increase in disposable income. Our goal is to maintain an environment where business can thrive, innovation is rewarded, and prosperity is widely shared.”

The conference brought together key stakeholders in Guyana’s business community, highlighting opportunities for investment and collaboration as the country continues its ascent as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.