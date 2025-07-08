Maternal deaths on the decline, contrary to opposition leader’s campaign claim

–gov’t highlights major healthcare gains

AT the launch of the APNU’s 2025 campaign at the Square of the Revolution, Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton made a troubling and inaccurate claim, alleging that maternal deaths in Guyana are on the rise.

The assertion, made on a national platform, has since been firmly refuted by the Ministry of Health and healthcare officials, who describe the statement as not only factually wrong but dangerously misleading.

Contrary to Norton’s remarks, Guyana has recorded significant improvements in maternal and neonatal health over the past several years.

According to the Ministry of Health, maternal deaths due to postpartum haemorrhage, a leading cause of maternal mortality, fell from 23 cases in 2019 to just 14 in 2024. Neonatal deaths have also seen a sharp 60 per cent decline in the first nine months of 2024, dropping from 68 in 2023 to 28 during the same period this year.

“These are not coincidental numbers,” Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony stated. “They reflect the results of bold reforms, systemic investments, and unwavering commitment to healthcare access and equity.”

TARGETTED INTERVENTIONS YIELDING RESULTS

Guyana’s maternal health improvements are rooted in several landmark initiatives under the PPP/C Administration, including: Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs): Now operational in nine hospitals nationwide, these facilities are equipped with modern life-saving equipment including ventilators, incubators, and cardiac monitors; Maternal Waiting Homes: Strategically placed at hospitals, particularly in remote regions, these facilities provide safe accommodation for high-risk expectant mothers, ensuring timely medical care when it matters most; Telemedicine Hubs: A total of 81 hubs have been launched, allowing rural health workers to connect directly with obstetricians and gynecologists. The initiative also enables ultrasound diagnostics without patients needing to leave their communities; and Newborn Cash Grant: A transformative social policy, this grant provides $100,000 to every newborn, benefiting over 2,000 families so far. The initiative aims to ease financial pressure on new parents and encourage early and regular antenatal care.

A FLAGSHIP HOSPITAL FOR MOTHERS AND CHILDREN

The government’s most ambitious maternal health project to date—the $12.4 billion Paediatric and Maternal Hospital at Ogle—is on track for completion in 2025. Once operational, the hospital will serve as a level-five regional referral centre and is expected to elevate Guyana’s maternal and paediatric care capacity to world-class standards.

The facility will feature: 256 beds within a 24,000 square meter space; CT and MRI diagnostic tools, modern X-ray units, and a high-tech laboratory; and Specialized services for maternal emergencies and high-risk pregnancies.

President Irfaan Ali has described the hospital as a critical piece of national infrastructure, not just for treatment, but also for strengthening surveillance and enabling rapid response to maternal health concerns. “It allows for the timely identification, notification, and determination of potential causes of maternal deaths,” the President affirmed.

HEALTHCARE ABOVE POLITICS

Health officials and government representatives have strongly criticized the use of maternal mortality as a political talking point, especially when data and lived outcomes show measurable progress.

“Maternal health is not a campaign slogan. It is about real lives and real families,” Minister Anthony emphasized. “We are building systems that empower our doctors, protect our mothers, and give every child the best possible start in life.”

As Guyana moves closer toward achieving its 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, the country is standing out in a region where many nations remain off track. According to the World Health Organization, nearly 300,000 women die globally each year from pregnancy-related complications. Yet, in Guyana, those numbers are steadily falling, thanks to sound policy, inclusive leadership, and an unwavering focus on healthcare for all.

In the face of misinformation, the government has reiterated its commitment to transparency, evidence-based policymaking, and protecting the health of every mother and child in Guyana. The data is clear: maternal deaths are decreasing, and Guyana’s healthcare system is growing stronger with each step forward. (DPI modified)