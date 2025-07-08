PPP/C has always ensured equitable distribution of Guyana’s resources – AG Nandlall

ATTORNEY General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, has reaffirmed the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government’s long-standing commitment to the equitable distribution of Guyana’s resources.

He noted that the administration has consistently pursued policies that promote inclusive national development and that benefit citizens across all regions and social backgrounds.

Nandlall made the remarks during the recent commissioning of the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

“Successive governments of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) have always ensured that, in our developmental plans and programmes, there is always an equitable distribution of

resources. We did not always have the number of resources which we are blessed with now. Since 1992, the PPP/C has always ensured that whatever little resources we had were spent across the country, wherever our population resides,” Nandlall said.

The Attorney General said the government has always operated on the principle that areas with larger population concentrations receive a greater share of resources, regardless of ethnicity or location. He cited a number of developmental programmes and policy decisions that, he said, are rooted in equity and geared towards reducing disparities.

Among these are investments in health and education.

To illustrate his point, he pointed to the Anna Regina Secondary School, which he said continues to produce top performers at the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) assessments and remains one of the leading secondary institutions in both Guyana and the wider Caribbean.

“Thirty to 40 years ago, it was a school designed to accommodate students who were less academically endowed, and it was primarily a technical and vocational institution.

He noted that, in the past, only students from certain urban schools achieved good results, adding, “I give you that example to illustrate the benefits our government’s policies have brought across the length and breadth of our country,” he added.

Minister Nandlall highlighted the state-of-the-art hospital currently under construction in Lima, Essequibo Coast, noting that 12 similar hospitals are planned across the country.

“That hospital is being constructed to European standards. It will perform all major surgeries and complex, sophisticated medical procedures that are currently available in Georgetown—you can do them right there on the Essequibo Coast.”

He added that a few have already been commissioned, including ones at Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD), and Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

As part of its commitment to improving the lives of citizens and ensuring equitable access to national resources, the government has implemented a wide range of social-support initiatives. These include the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant programme for schoolchildren; the school feeding programme; health vouchers; the part-time job initiative and the roll out of various cash grants and social-assistance measures aimed at supporting vulnerable families across the country.

Looking ahead, the Legal Affairs Minister assured citizens that the government will continue to implement policies that promote equitable resource distribution, even as Guyana’s economy grows on the back of its expanding oil and gas sector.

According to him, the agenda is tailored to meet the country’s evolving needs, ensuring that all sectors benefit from significant investments.

The Attorney General’s remarks come as the government continues to roll out a wide range of major initiatives in infrastructure, housing, health, agriculture, tourism, education, and social services—many of which are being financed through national revenues and collaborations with international financial institutions.