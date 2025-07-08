Justice Winston Anderson sworn in as fourth CCJ President

THE Honourable Mr Justice Winston Anderson was formally sworn in as the fourth President of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) during a ceremonial event Sunday held in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

The swearing in was conducted by His Excellency, the Most Honourable Sir Patrick Allen, Governor-General of Jamaica, and preceded the official opening of the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of CARICOM Heads of Government.

Justice Anderson, a Jamaican, made history as the first Jamaican appointed to the CCJ bench and now becomes the first to ascend to its highest office. His appointment was witnessed by an esteemed gathering of CARICOM Heads of Government, regional judicial leaders, government ministers, former CCJ Presidents, and CARICOM Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett.

In his inaugural remarks, President Anderson emphasised the broader mission of the court, pledging to serve in alignment with the values of justice, human rights, and sustainable development

“As I assume the office of President of the Court, I do so not in isolation, Justice Anderson said, but as part of a broader regional movement of national judiciaries dedicated to delivering accessible justice, ensuring respect for and advancing the rule of law, protecting and promoting human rights and supporting sustainable development in our countries.”

Justice Anderson was appointed to the CCJ in 2010 and has since been a central figure in the court’s jurisprudence. Before his judicial career, he served for over a decade as a lecturer at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Cave Hill, where he held various senior academic posts, including Deputy Dean and Head of the Teaching Department of Law. He also served as General Counsel of CARICOM, on secondment from UWI.

His scholarly background and commitment to Caribbean legal development were widely acknowledged during the ceremony.

TRIBUTES FROM REGIONAL LEADERS

In delivering her remarks, CARICOM Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett reflected on the symbolic and practical weight of the presidency.

“The Office of the President carries not only the highest responsibility within the judicial system, but also embodies the trust and confidence of the people,” Dr Barnett said. “This leadership will be crucial as we navigate complex legal issues in an era defined by technological change, social transformation and global interconnectedness.”

Outgoing CCJ President, Justice Adrian Saunders, praised his successor’s work ethic and legal contributions over the past decade and a half.

“Justice Anderson has sat on every case involving the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas and more than 200 appeals. He has written or co-authored some 32 opinions, often delivering the leading judgment of the court,” Justice Saunders noted.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister and current Chairman of CARICOM, Dr the Most Honourable Andrew Holness, described the appointment as a proud regional milestone.

“To the Honourable Mr Justice Winston Anderson, I extend warm and sincere congratulations. Your appointment is a moment of pride not only for Jamaica, but for the entire region,” Prime

Minister Holness said. “You bring to this office a distinguished legal mind, profound commitment to Caribbean jurisprudence and decades of service grounded in scholarship and vision.”

Justice Anderson will serve as President for a statutory term not exceeding seven years. He replaces Justice Adrian Saunders, whose term was marked by expanded outreach and deepened respect for regional jurisprudence.

The Caribbean Court of Justice, headquartered in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, was established in 2005 and serves two primary roles: interpreting the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas under its original jurisdiction, and acting as the final appellate court for member states that have opted in.

Currently, only five CARICOM countries—Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Guyana, and St. Lucia—use the CCJ as their final court of appeal, though calls continue for wider regional adoption.

As the new President, Justice Anderson takes the helm at a time when the Caribbean grapples with evolving legal challenges—from digital transformation to human rights and climate justice. His swearing in marks both a continuation of excellence and a renewed opportunity for deeper regional legal integration.