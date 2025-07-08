Man pleads guilty to 1998 murder of wife

MORE than two decades after evading justice, Philbert Thomas has pleaded guilty to the 1998 murder of his wife, Viola Thomas.

He entered the guilty plea, with explanation, before Justice Simone Morris at the High Court in Demerara, and is now awaiting sentencing, which is set for July 24, 2025.

The brutal killing occurred on September 5, 1998, at a fun day event in Waini, North West District, Essequibo, where 23-year-old Viola was reportedly attacked and stabbed multiple times by Thomas.

Following the incident, Thomas went into hiding and successfully evaded law enforcement for more than 20 years. His long run from justice came to an end in 2019, when he was arrested in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) in connection with another stabbing.

That arrest triggered renewed investigations into Viola’s murder, and led to his prosecution.

According to a police press release, Thomas was in 2019 remanded to prison on two counts of inflicting grievous bodily harm following a stabbing incident at Hururu Mission, Berbice.

In that case, he reportedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her current partner during an argument on August 14, 2019.

A breakthrough in the cold case came when Alina, Viola’s mother and a resident of the North West District, saw a photo of Philbert Thomas in a daily newspaper.

Recognising the man as her daughter’s killer, she immediately went to the Acquero Police Station and made a report, which further aided in confirming his identity and linking him to the decades-old crime.

Police stated that during his detention for the recent attack, Thomas confessed to the 1998 murder of his wife.

Thomas remains in custody as the court prepares to hand down sentencing later this month.