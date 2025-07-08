ANUG Chairman faces further challenge to his credibility –as new document surfaces

CHAIRMAN of A New and United Guyana (ANUG), Dr. Mark DeFrance has been exposed for professional misconduct, which led to his suspension from practising medicine for two years.

The damning revelation poses a further challenge to upend the credibility of Dr. DeFrance’s political ambitions, with United States (U.S.) sanctioned businessman, Azruddin Mohamed’s party, We Invest in Nationhood (WIN).

A newly surfaced official document from the Institutional Registration Workbook, indicates that Dr. DeFrance was suspended from practising medicine for two years after forging medical records.

The document includes infractions like falsifying rotation times and forging the signatures of several supervisors.

The document, stamped by the Industry Health Centre, entails the extent of the misconduct that led to his suspension.

In 2024, Dr. DeFrance acknowledged his involvement in a case of medical malpractice that led to a two-year suspension from practising medicine.

This revelation came during his party’s press conference on Friday, when questioned about his culpability in a 2016 medical misconduct case.

He confirmed: “That is what I am saying. It was misconduct.” However, he refrained from providing specific details about the incident.

Dr. DeFrance disclosed that the Medical Council found him responsible for the misconduct, resulting in his inability to practise medicine from 2016 to 2018. He mentioned that Justice Jo Ann Barlow presided over the case.

Attempting to minimise the significance of the issue, Dr. DeFrance stated, “It is a matter that has been laid to rest. The issue was left in the past.”

He emphasised that the matter had been resolved. However, an anonymous source familiar with the situation suggested that the case was more severe than portrayed.

More troubling still is DeFrance’s recent political alignment with U.S. sanctioned businessman, Azruddin Mohamed’s WIN party.

The pairing of a U.S. sanctioned figurehead with a leader tainted by document forgery drew much criticism especially for its impact on public confidence.