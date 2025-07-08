‘Vigorous, urgent need’ to strengthen regional collaboration, trade –President Ali

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has underscored the urgent need to boost intra-regional trade as a driver of economic stability and growth within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

In a commemoratory message to celebrate CARICOM Day, the president called on member states to harness the region’s collective potential, noting that stronger economic linkages will fortify the region’s resilience amid rising external pressures.

“We must vigorously strengthen and strategically expand intra-regional trade, aggressively advance our efforts toward long-term food security, and ensure resilient energy systems and sustainable environmental protections.,” the President urged, emphasising the need for collective action to overcome shared vulnerabilities and unlock the full potential of the Single Market and Economy. He stressed that enhanced trade within the region is essential not only for economic resilience but also for advancing food security, energy sustainability, and regional self-sufficiency.

President Ali pointed to Guyana’s role in helping drive this agenda, citing the country’s growing food production capacity and emerging energy resources. He noted that Guyana stands ready to contribute meaningfully to regional food security initiatives, and to support energy diversification across the Community.

“Regional integration is no longer a lofty aspiration; it is an urgent necessity, and one that is now more critical and compelling than ever,” he stated, adding that his government remains “unequivocally committed” to this cause.

Beyond trade, President Ali called for deeper collaboration in several key areas, including climate change adaptation, regional security, and diplomacy. He highlighted the need for CARICOM to act as a united front in global affairs, particularly as the region faces mounting threats from climate change, transnational crime, and external economic shocks.

“The daunting headwinds that confront our fragile region compel us to boldly and collaboratively deepen our multifaceted partnerships,” he said, describing CARICOM as “our collective shield and moral compass”.

President Ali also underscored the importance of preserving the region as a “zone of peace”, free from territorial aggression and internal instability, and reaffirmed Guyana’s support for mechanisms that promote democratic governance, and protect the sovereignty of small states.

President Ali is currently in Kingston for high-level talks with regional leaders at the 49th Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM, where key issues on the agenda include regional trade, energy cooperation, food systems transformation, climate resilience, and advancing the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).

Meanwhile, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, during her address at the opening ceremony of the CARICOM summit, reported that at least two CARICOM member states are in the process of acquiring cargo planes to address the challenging issue of moving goods within the region.

Additionally, leaders are expected to hear from the regional private sector on plans for a proposal for a regional ferry system.

“At this point, it is up to us to determine whether we have the political will to finally ensure that we can democratize. rates travel through ships, yet again, in this region,” Prime Minister Mottley said.

Back in 2024, CARI Cargo Inc., the company responsible for regional ferry service among Guyana, Barbados, and Trinidad and Tobago was officially incorporated.

The initiative also aligns with the Caribbean Development Bank’s commitment to enhancing food security and regional cooperation by financing consultancy services to explore options for establishing a Maritime Cargo Service among Barbados, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago, primarily for the transportation of agricultural products.

The Trinidad’s Galleons Passage was recommended as the vessel to ply the route.

The vessel boasts a capacity for 400 passengers and 60 cars, along with on-board amenities including a cafeteria, bar, and VIP lounge.