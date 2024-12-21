Water taxi fare remains $100 for service from Georgetown to Vreed-en-Hoop

–MARAD says, condemns attempts to abuse customers, charge more

THE Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) has said that it is aware of a video circulating on social media showing a boat operator plying the Georgetown to Vreed-en-Hoop route, verbally abusing passengers and illegally demanding fares above the approved level of $100.

“MARAD strongly condemns such behaviour and wishes to inform the public that the Captain and the Bowman of the vessel in question have since been suspended indefinitely,” the department said.

The department reminded passengers that the water taxi fare between Georgetown and Vreed-en-Hoop remains at $100, regardless of the time of the day.

“Any boat operator not adhering to the approved fare structure should be reported immediately to MARAD,” the department said. (DPI)