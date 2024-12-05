Guyana congratulates Best on appointment as new CDB President

-more work needed to repair bank and restore focus on mandate – Dr Ashni Singh

THE Caribbean Development Bank, on Wednesday announced that its Board of Governors has elected Daniel Best as the seventh President.

This is according to a news release from the Bank, which noted that the appointment of Best, a native of Barbados and the decision underscores the commitment to visionary leadership and sustainable development across the region.

It was noted that Best brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the region’s development challenges and opportunities with a career spanning over 20 years in development finance, policy planning and infrastructure investment.

In a congratulatory message to Best via social media, Guyana’s Senior Minister in the Office of the President, with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh sent best wishes his way.

Dr Singh further wrote that much work is needed to repair the bank and restore its focus on the important mandate in its charter.

Against this background, the finance minister noted that the new president is well-equipped to lead this work at this critical juncture.

“Guyana looks forward to working closely with Daniel as we tackle the pressing needs of our Region and as we work together to improve the lives of all of the people of the Caribbean,” the Minister wrote in the post.

Meanwhile, in its news release, the CDB noted that as president, Best will oversee the bank’s strategic direction focusing on its core mandate to reduce poverty and inequality while fostering inclusive and sustainable growth.

Best has worked with the Caribbean Development Bank for over 15 years holding senior positions including Director of the Projects department.