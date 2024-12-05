Minister Edghill advocates for strategic infrastructural partnerships in South America

Infrastructure talks spotlight Linden-Lethem road

THE second day of the “High Level Meetings on the Prioritisation of Projects of the Infrastructure and Transportation Network of the Brasilia Consensus,” focused on transformative infrastructural initiatives, with the Linden-Lethem road emerging as a key topic of discussion.

Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works, represented Guyana at the workshop on Wednesday, when he emphasised the significance of the Linden-Lethem road as a crucial corridor for connectivity across South America. He described the project as a potential game-changer that would enhance trade, improve transportation networks, and strengthen regional integration.

Minister Edghill highlighted the strategic importance of the road, noting that it aligns with the objectives of the CAF – Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean. He pointed out that the road could unlock vast economic opportunities not only for Guyana, but also for the broader continent, fostering trade and inclusivity.

The high-level meeting served as a platform to position the Linden-Lethem Road as a priority project within the regional infrastructural agenda, garnering widespread support for its transformative potential.

Day two of the workshop reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to advancing strategic partnerships and collaborating with regional stakeholders to achieve shared goals for sustainable infrastructural development.