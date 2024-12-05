–public criticism mounts over PNC/APNU/AFC’s dismal performance

PUBLIC frustration with the Opposition has reached a boiling point, as citizens have labelled the People’s National Congress-Reform (PNC-R)-led coalition, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), and the Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) “the worst opposition in history.”

The opposition is facing backlash for infighting, neglecting coalition partners and failing to represent its supporters effectively.

Recent public comments, many of which have gone viral on social media, reveal the extent of frustration among Guyanese citizens.

A comment on social media from APNU parliamentarian Shurwayne Holder, under a news article, was met with sharp criticism when he defended the opposition’s role, arguing that its failures were being judged by an unfair yardstick.

Holder pointed out that critics in the opposition themselves have not been actively participating in protest actions, among other things.

However, Holder’s comments did little to stem the tide of criticism.

One citizen remarked, “Worst opposition. Even in opposition, the PPP doing a better job. Everyday Jagdeo [PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo] went in ya face. All they doing is holding a set of oldies.”

Another questioned the leadership of the PNC-R, suggesting that the leader’s actions lack accountability and vision.

The critic said: “Norton should be investigated for his actions.”

The PNC-R’s internal struggles have also come under scrutiny.

Reports indicate that the party has not participated in strategic meetings for over two years, leading many to question its commitment to coalition values and inclusivity.

A letter to the editor by citizen Oscar Dolphin highlighted these concerns, stating, “The PNC/R has failed to participate in strategy sessions and meetings, and important decisions had to be made in its absence.”

The lack of a unified approach has further alienated partners.

This was also evident while the APNU+AFC was in office during the period 2015-2020, when both the AFC and the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) had expressed frustration at being sidelined.

The AFC, once a significant partner in the coalition, has also struggled with its identity and relevance.

Allegations of corruption and mismanagement during its time in government have tarnished its image.

Public sentiment reflects this growing distrust.

“The AFC is a shadow of what it used to be,” commented one social media user.

Another argued that the AFC’s failure to assert itself within the coalition had rendered it ineffective, both as a partner and as a political entity.

A public commenter named LA Chin, however, defended the opposition’s efforts, pointing out that the APNU+AFC has been fighting for issues such as transparency, increased salaries for public servants, and early cash-grant payments.

But even this defence could not outweigh the perception of disorganisation and neglect, especially among the PNC/R’s base.

One of the recurring criticisms of the PNC/R is its failure to foster inclusivity within its ranks.

This sentiment was echoed in a comment by Paul Cort, who described the opposition’s approach as an “oversimplification of an extremely complicated problem.”

Cort argued that the opposition’s lack of unity and its failure to address issues of political and socioeconomic complexities have left it ill-equipped to challenge the PPP/C government effectively.

Michael Decruz, a social media commenter, outlined the importance of strong and effective opposition in a healthy democracy.

“It ensures accountability, encourages robust policy development, and fosters public trust in governance,” he wrote.

This cynicism is the growing disillusionment among citizens who feel abandoned by their political leaders from the opposition.

With smaller parties reconsidering their alliances and with public trust at an all-time low, the APNU+AFC faces an uphill battle to even be considered a credible opposition.

Guyanese are also still scarred from the blatant attempts of the APNU+AFC to undermine the will of the people and influence the outcome of the 2020 General and Regional Elections.

Those actions, witnessed by people the world over, had further diminished the integrity of those parties which now occupy the seat of opposition. However, despite the reality they face and the fact that another election is around the corner, there has been no indication by the collective opposition that it is prepared to recognise and respect the will of the people, regardless of the outcome.

Son-in-law of former President David Granger and former AFC executive member, Dominic Gaskin, had said: “[All members of the opposition] need to demonstrate to the public that they are prepared to recognise the will of the people at the next election…I am hoping that the current opposition is prepared to recognise it [the results of the elections] as the legitimate will of the people.”

The people, in 2020, went to the polls and peacefully gave a mandate to the PPP/C to govern. But, after casting their votes, Guyanese had to endure a five-month wait for the results of the General and Regional Elections as they witnessed alleged unlawful acts and a slew of legal challenges.

During this time, the patience of the electorate was tested, as electors observed what was described as attempts by the then APNU+AFC administration to rip the democratic fabric of the nation, with “delay tactics” which were openly criticised by a wide section of society.

It was only after the legal challenges and international intervention that a national recount of all votes cast was convened and the figures showed that the PPP/C had received 233,336 votes, while the APNU+AFC coalition got 217,920 votes.

Confident that the opposition parties’ history already cemented a win for the incumbent PPP/C at the next election, Gaskin said: “I am not saying if there are irregularities they [opposition] can’t object, but I am saying don’t lose elections and take to the streets and try to discredit elections.

“People cast their vote [sic] and they cast it [sic] with the expectation that the totality of those votes will be recognised in determining who forms the next government, [so you cannot] participate in that process and discredit it because you didn’t win.”