Murder of ‘Paper Shors’: ‘Important piece’ of evidence sent to FBI

SHOCKING developments in the murder investigation of Ricardo Fagundes, also known as “Paper Shorts”, will soon lead to further questioning by the police, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has said.

At the sidelines of the Local Content Summit on Tuesday last, President Ali disclosed that the investigation was being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Fagundes, 42, was riddled with bullets by two men outside of Palm Court around 22:00 hours on March 21, 2021. According to the police, Fagundes was having drinks with a colleague in Palm Court when he received a call on his phone. Shortly after exiting Palm Court, the police said several loud explosions were heard. Fagundes was later found lying in a pool of blood on the road. His body bore several gunshot wounds.

An autopsy later showed that Fagundes was shot about 20 times about his body.

President Ali said, “The FBI is doing the investigation, some aspect is coming back…What I’m advised by the police, there’ll be additional questioning that is required and that is a process.”

“He mentioned that the investigation is being carried out by external, impartial sources, and even recommended that the Police Commissioner engage independent investigators.”

“We brought in the RSS for independence; we sent an important piece of evidence to the FBI,” President Ali said.

Four years have passed, but the pain remains as raw as the day Fagundes took his last breath, and his family continues to beg for answers and has said that all fingers point in one direction.

Just recently, his family stood in the area on Main Street where his life was snuffed out and continued their call for justice. Fagundes’ mother, Carol Fagundes, stood with other family members and called for justice.

“I need justice for my son,” she said while holding a placard with her son’s face on it and the words “Justice for my SON!” plastered on it.

“We will always do it until we get justice,” his mother vowed. His sister, Tessa Fagundes, fought tears as she recalled how her brother’s life was unforgivably stolen.

She is adamant that all fingers are pointing in one direction and has urged the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to make the arrest.

“We see a lot of things happening on Facebook and a lot of fingers are pointing in certain direction and nobody has been arrested as yet, I don’t know what they are waiting for,” she said.