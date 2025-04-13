US $285M Port Facility in Berbice to create1,000 jobs

–John Fernandes and Muneshwers join to build facility

SOME 1,000 jobs will be created as a result of a port facility in Berbice that will be built by John Fernandes and Muneshwers Ltd, two major port operation companies in Guyana that have joined forces to form the Cranes Guyana Consortium.

This was announced by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali during a community meeting on Saturday in New Amsterdam, Region Six. (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The US $285 million facility is set to transform Berbice and the President spoke about the opportunities it will unlock. The President said that the two major companies are raising the capital for the investment in the first phase of the facility and are hoping to turn the sod in the coming weeks.

“It will create 1,000 jobs,” Dr. Ali told the large gathering. In February, two mobile harbour cranes were commissioned as part of a new joint venture called ‘Cranes Guyana Inc,’ marking a bold and visionary step in the right direction and was hailed as a win for local content.

The cranes, which were named ‘Atlas’ and ‘Hercules’, were designed to serve Panamax class vessels with a working radius of 49 metres and a lifting capacity of 125 tonnes. At the time, President Ali commended the partnership between John Fernandes and Muneshwers and congratulated them on prioritising national interest above self-interest.

He described the partnership as a celebration versus competition.

President Ali had said, “Competition is good, but can you imagine competition with collaboration not to take over the market but to bring ease of doing business, to increase efficiency and that is what will make us a better country, that is what is going to make us a stronger country?”

According to officials from the companies, they approached the InterAmerican Development Bank and financing was sought for the procurement of the two cranes.

Operational trials commenced in November 2024, marking the inaugural servicing, loading, and discharging of gearless vessels at the Guyanese port, resulting in enhanced safety and efficiency.

‘Unlocking the future’

President Ali pointed to the transformation of Berbice into a major economic hub and even told the large gathering that the government is also working with an international company, Bechtel, on the possible development of a deepwater port in the region.

Also, an artificial intelligence (AI) data centre will be constructed in Berbice using the electricity provided to the area by the second gas expansion, the President told residents.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, spoke about how the region has become modernised. He traced back the government’s development to the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), speaking with the people and then crafting a manifesto that is built on delivering those very promises.

“Region Six has been modernised, hundreds or thousands of roads being built, a number of housing schemes going up, but when you look at the agriculture sector, our country and your region is booming,” he said.

Additionally, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, noted that the citizens see through the facade of those political figures who make false promises.

He firmly stated that Berbicians vividly remember the neglect they felt by the former coalition administration.