Linden fatal shootings: RSS team on the ground

THE Regional Security System (RSS) from CARICOM arrived in Guyana on Saturday, and is working in collaboration with the Guyana Police Force (GPF)’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) to probe the fatal shootings of Ronaldo Peters and Keon Fogenay, which have rocked the mining town of Linden.

A press release from Police Headquarters has reported that the investigating teams visited Linden on Saturday. Both young men were shot and killed by police ranks.

“Upon arrival into the region, the team met and engaged with family members of both men, and subsequently revisited the scene where the men were shot. Investigations into the circumstances that led to their deaths are ongoing,” the GPF said.

Peters, 21, was shot and killed by a Police Sergeant around 17:30hrs on April 7 in Linden. Police, acting on information received, went to Shabba’s bar in One Mile, Linden in search of Peters, who they said was wanted for rape.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, showed when an unarmed Peters ran away from the team of policemen. The cop who pulled the trigger claimed that his gun went off when he tried to subdue Peters.

Meanwhile, Fogenay, was shot and killed by a policeman when protests erupted in the town on Tuesday, April 8. The Police Force is yet to officially state the circumstances that led to his death.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Vice- President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo have promised an impartial and independent probe into the fatal shootings of the victims. During his meeting with family members at the Watooka Guest House, President Ali offered condolences to the families.

“To the family, you have my love and prayers. To the community at large, you have my love and prayers, because I believe that all of us want the same thing: A just and peaceful society,” he said.

He further reiterated that the priority is to ensure there is a proper investigation with external support to ensure that the outcome of the investigation and the recommendations are implemented.