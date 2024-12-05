PM Phillips commends outgoing Chinese Ambassador for strengthening Guyana-China relations

PRIME Minister Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, performing the duties of President, delivered heartfelt remarks at a farewell reception for Her Excellency Guo Haiyan, the outgoing Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China. The event, hosted Wednesday evening at the Pegasus Hotel, Kingston, celebrated the ambassador’s three-year tenure and her significant contributions to enhancing Guyana-China relations.

In his address, PM Phillips expressed gratitude for Ambassador Guo’s role in deepening bilateral ties during a period marked by transformative milestones, including the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Guyana and China. This golden jubilee, he noted, symbolised Guyana’s unwavering support for the One China policy and set the foundation for stronger partnerships in the years ahead.

“Ambassador Guo, your efforts have led to unprecedented advancements in our bilateral relations, touching nearly every aspect of our interactions. As a strategic ally, our connection with China has significantly strengthened, and for this, we express profound gratitude,” Phillips stated.

The Prime Minister highlighted key achievements under Ambassador Guo’s stewardship, including increased trade volumes and enhanced collaboration across critical sectors. He praised the Belt and Road Initiative, which positioned Guyana as a key partner in global development, bolstering trade, infrastructure, and investment.

Specific accomplishments included advancements in agriculture, infrastructure, education, healthcare, and renewable energy. Notable projects included the modernisation of farming practices, the signing of a Civil Air Transport Agreement in 2022 to boost connectivity, and the provision of scholarships enabling Guyanese youth to study in China.

In healthcare, Phillips acknowledged China’s invaluable support during the COVID-19 pandemic, which included donations of medical equipment and expertise. Additionally, he highlighted China’s contributions to Guyana’s green energy initiatives, aligning with the country’s sustainable development goals.

As Ambassador Guo prepares to embark on her next diplomatic assignment, PM Phillips reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to nurturing the foundation of co-operation she helped establish.

“Your legacy of friendship, co-operation, and mutual respect will continue to strengthen the ties between Guyana and China,” Phillips said. “May the seeds of co-operation you have sown bear fruits for generations to come.”

The reception concluded with a warm farewell to Ambassador Guo, underscoring the enduring partnership between the two nations and anticipation for continued collaboration with her successor.