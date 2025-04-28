News Archives
Ann Greene leads trauma response at Parika Primary after Adrianna’s death
Former head of the Child Care and Protection Agency Ms. Ann Greene
FORMER head of the Child Care and Protection Agency, Ann Greene will lead a specialised intervention today at the Parika Primary School to support pupils and staff grappling with the death of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge.
Greene, a seasoned social work professional with over 45 years of public service experience, will spearhead trauma counselling sessions organised by the Ministry of Education.
The ministry, in a press release on Sunday, said Greene’s leadership brings a wealth of expertise in child protection, emotional care, and grief trauma counselling.

Adrianna Younge

Today, Monday, April 28, 2025, a specialised team from the ministry’s school support services will visit the school to provide trauma counselling with a focus on grief support.

The sessions, the ministry added, will aim to provide pupils, teachers and staff with a safe space to process their emotions, receive professional support, and begin the journey towards healing.
“The Ministry remains committed to prioritising the mental health and well-being of all affected, and will continue to monitor and provide support as necessary in the weeks ahead,” the release added.
Further, the ministry indicated that it stands in solidarity with Adrianna’s family and the staff and pupils of Parika Primary School, and remains dedicated to offering comfort, compassion and care during the time of grief.

Ms. Greene has been recognised for her exemplary service with several honours, including Guyana’s Medal of Service and the European Union Human Rights Award.
In 2024, she was awarded an honorary doctorate for Excellence in Children’s Welfare, Protection, Social Services, and Professional Development by the University of Guyana.

She holds a master’s degree in Human Services from Walden University, and plans to pursue a PhD in Human Services to further her impact in social work.
Throughout her career, she has been a passionate advocate for vulnerable children, and has contributed significantly to social work and human services in Guyana.

