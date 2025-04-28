Seon LaCruz recovering from brutal Waiakabra attack

SEON LaCruz, the sole survivor of the brutal Waiakabra murder-suicide that claimed the lives of three of his family members, is now recovering from his injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame Mc Coy, who visited Seon on Saturday, confirmed that the 23-year-old is recuperating after undergoing emergency surgery for gunshot wounds sustained to his shoulder and jaw.

“Let’s keep him and the other family members in our prayers,” the Minister urged in post on his official Facebook page.

The devastating attack unfolded on the night of Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at the LaCruz family’s home at Waiakabra, along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Maline LaCruz, 26; her mother Waveney LaCruz, 50; and her 16-year-old sister Sueann LaCruz, were killed when Maline’s reputed husband, Parmanand Ramdehol, unleashed gunfire during a heated confrontation.

Initial investigations revealed that Ramdehol — who had previously been charged with wounding and threatening Maline earlier this year — entered the family’s home on a motorcycle and confronted Maline shortly after she and her family returned from an outing.

CCTV footage captured the suspect following Maline into the house, arguing with her, and then firing multiple shots. He later ingested a substance from a bottle before collapsing.

Ramdehol was pronounced dead at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre. Meanwhile, Seon, who survived the harrowing ordeal, was rushed to GPHC where he remains under close medical supervision.

The firearm recovered at the scene, a 9mm APX Beretta pistol, is undergoing ballistic analysis as detectives continue their investigation.

Police have confirmed that Ramdehol was not a licensed firearm holder.

The bodies of the three victims were transferred to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for post-mortem examination. Investigations are ongoing.

Earlier this year, on January 9, 2025, Maline had shared a heartfelt post on Facebook, detailing the years of abuse she had suffered at the hands of her partner.

She’d revealed that they had been together for nearly seven years, during which time she endured constant emotional, physical, and verbal abuse.

Describing the post as her “last option”, Maline said it was a desperate plea for help, to escape the toxic relationship, and protect her children from further harm.

Maline and Ramdehol shared two children together, both boys, aged three and four. She also has an eight-year-old son from a previous relationship.

The triple homicide comes on the heels of the recent murder of Marisa Beete, 30, and 27-year-old Kenesha Vaughn, both of whom were fatally shot by their partners.