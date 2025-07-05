Guyana, Roraima state agree to push completion of Linden-Lethem Road

-establishment of food and livestock processing hub in Lethem; areas of mutual interest discussed

EFFORTS to push towards the completion of the Linden to Lethem Road project were high on the agenda, along with the advancement of co-operation in areas of mutual interest, when the Governor of Brazil’s State of Roraima met with President, Dr Irfaan Ali and several members of his cabinet.

This was according to a joint communique which was released following the commencement of a state visit by Governor Antonio Olivério Garcia, which is expected to conclude today.

The governor was accompanied by the secretaries for investment attraction, agriculture, communication and military, the Special Envoy of Roraima to Guyana and other officials. The delegation met with President Ali and the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Finance, Agriculture, Public Works and Tourism, along with the Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud.

The joint statement indicated that the two sides discussed strategic areas of co-operation between Guyana and Northern Brazil, specifically the state of Roraima, including agriculture and livestock, energy, infrastructure, technical exchanges, as well as opportunities for greater private sector collaboration and investment.

Recognising the importance of these areas to enhance trade, connectivity and food and energy security, the two sides discussed several areas, including the intensification of efforts towards the completion of the second phase of the Linden-Lethem Road project.

Both parties also discussed the development of a food and livestock processing hub in Lethem to increase agricultural production and exports to the Caribbean region and beyond.

Also discussed was the establishment of an integrated energy complex in Lethem through a public-private partnership, which encompasses facilities for Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) and other petroleum products.

Further to this, the establishment of scholarship and exchange programmes between tertiary institutions of Guyana and the State of Roraima in the areas of agriculture, research and technology transfer formed part of the discussion.

They also spoke about the improvement of systems and mechanisms to enhance efficiency in customs and immigration processing at the respective administrative offices at the Lethem-Bonfim border.

In this regard, they agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding to advance co-operation in areas of mutual interest.

“Both sides stressed the importance and urgency for the completion of the second phase of the Linden-Lethem Road Project. The two sides agreed to form a joint working group with clear objectives and timelines to implement the initiatives discussed and identify new opportunities for bilateral co-operation between public and private stakeholders,” the joint statement noted.