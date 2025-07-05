1,000 Linden families move closer to home ownership

–after being allocated house lots; 90 Certificates of Title distributed

–several residents receive steel, cement subsidies

APPROXIMATELY 1,000 families have moved closer to home ownership, following the allocation of house lots in Linden, Region 10, as part of the New Wismar Phase Two Housing Development.

According to information from the Ministry of Housing and Water, the allocations took place at Watooka House in Linden during a Dream Realised event.

Families across low, middle, moderate, and high-income brackets benefitted from this initiative, and over 90 Certificates of Title were slated to be distributed.

Before the allocations began, the gathering was addressed by the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal; Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues; Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Water, Bishram Kuppen.

In her remarks, Minister Rodrigues emphasised the administration’s focus on equity, highlighting its commitment to supporting youths and vulnerable populations in its housing drive.

“This new area will be fully sustainable and wholesome, a place that you will be proud to call home. We are happy to serve you and to deliver this,” she stated.

The minister acknowledged the challenges in acquiring land in the region and expressed pride in reaching this stage.

She said: “We persevered and managed to find lands that are suitable to address the backlog, and we are committed to addressing every application.”

Minister Croal also recognised the contributions of various partners that made these events possible, including commercial banks and Guyana Water Inc., along with the staff of the ministry.

“One thousand of you will receive a lot, and this continues our mandate to meet the housing needs of all regions,” he stated.

He pointed out that achieving this milestone in Region 10 was not an easy task, but the agency remained committed to its mandate despite criticism and challenges.

“We must remember the process and our commitment to ensuring that this mandate is fulfilled, making housing ownership and access easier,” he added.

He assured attendees that this new development would adequately meet the housing demand in the region.

The latest housing area will provide over 2,000 residential lots, along with a commercial block and a reserve for essential infrastructure.

Regarding overall infrastructure development in Region 10, in the housing sector, the minister announced that over $6 billion has been invested to enhance housing accessibility.

The first phase of infrastructure work is already progressing in the Phase One Wismar Housing Development, while tenders for Phase Two will be opened on July 8.

Those who were previously allocated in the Wismar Phase One development will be able to access their lots by November of this year.

Further, another set of families in Region 10 are now in a better position to construct their own homes, following the distribution of vouchers under the Government’s Steel and Cement Housing Subsidy Programme.

The vouchers were also handed over during the ongoing ‘Dream Realised’ Housing Drive hosted at the Watooka Guest House in Linden.

Around 40 vouchers are expected to be distributed by the end of the activity. Each voucher, valued at $225,000, can be redeemed within six months at designated suppliers.

The initiative is the brainchild of President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, to promote home ownership and improve the living conditions of Guyanese families across the country.

The beneficiaries, many of whom expressed excitement, are expected to commence construction in the coming months, bringing them closer to achieving their dream of owning a home.