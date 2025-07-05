Guyana a vital link between Northern Brazil, wider CARICOM region

–renowned television producer says, talks up growing opportunities for mutual advancement

GUYANA is emerging as a vital economic and logistical link between Northern Brazil and the wider Caribbean Community (CARICOM), according to six-time Emmy Award-winning television producer Arick Wierson.

During his appearance on NorteAgro, Brazil’s leading agricultural programme aired on SBT the country’s second-largest channel, Wierson highlighted the country’s strategic location and ongoing infrastructural developments as pivotal to boosting trade and regional integration across South America and the Caribbean.

“This part of the world has a very, very important geopolitical centre in the years to come,” Wierson said during the interview, stressing the region’s emerging strategic relevance on the continental map.

Pointing to the proximity of Roraima to the Caribbean, Wierson said that despite the geographical closeness, Guyana, situated between the Northern Brazilian state and the Caribbean has until recently lacked the infrastructure necessary to act as an effective conduit for trade and economic exchange.

However, with significant investments underway in infrastructure such as highways and deep-water ports, Wierson noted that Guyana is rapidly becoming a key logistical bridge between Brazil and CARICOM.

“If you look at the geography of Roraima, it is very close to the Caribbean, but there is a country between the Caribbean and Roraima called Guyana,” he said.

Wierson added: “In a few years, you will see that there will be a connection in the form of an excellent road that is being built, that will connect the city of Lethem in the south of Guyana on the other side of the border of Bonfim, here in Roraima.”

Back in June, Guyana’s President, Dr Irfaan Ali and his CARICOM counterparts, attended the Brazil–Caribbean Summit 2025 with President Luis Inacio ‘Lula’ Da Silva at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasília.

In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) page, Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva said: “We are holding the Brazil-Caribbean Summit here in Brazil. This meeting is bringing together 16 countries and will allow us to come closer together and strengthen our partnership. Our common goals are to tackle food insecurity, climate crisis and improve connectivity.”

He said that the regional stakeholders were gathered to strengthen dialogue and promote integrated actions for the benefit of all.

At an event, President Ali had pointed to the robust trade relationship between Guyana and Brazil, noting that while the country had imported over $200 million from Brazil in 2023, there remains untapped potential for growth in exports.

“Guyana imported US$204 million from Brazil in 2023 and we exported about US$73 million. In 2023, Guyana was the top export destination for the state of Roraima. We were the top export destination for the state of the Roraima in 2023.”

President Ali had urged private-sector leaders to actively engage with states such as Brazil — which has become one of Guyana’s top export destinations — and explore new avenues for industry migration.

He said: “We have fresh water, we have fertile land, we have access to the Atlantic, we will now have the cheapest energy cost and we are investing in the most skilled labour force. Just imagine if we convert that import much of which is valued created goods into exports.”